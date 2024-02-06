MorphoSys Aktie
WKN 663200
ISIN DE0006632003
Symbol MPSYF
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Morphosys nach der Übernahmeofferte von Novartis von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Das Kursziel hob Analystin Xian Deng in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von 47 Euro auf den Angebotspreis des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns je Aktie des Wirkstoffforschers von 68 Euro./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 15:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 15:28 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral
|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
63,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,72%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
63,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,29%
|
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
