DAX 16.922 -0,7%ESt50 4.679 -0,3%MSCI World 3.245 +0,3%Dow 38.686 +0,4%Nas 15.764 +1,0%Bitcoin 40.699 +1,6%Euro 1,0773 +0,2%Öl 79,28 +0,7%Gold 2.036 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
RENK RENK73 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Palantir A2QA4J Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Infineon 623100 PayPal A14R7U Plug Power A1JA81 BYD A0M4W9 MorphoSys 663200 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Wall Street fester -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Alibaba verfehlt Erwartungen -- RENK-IPO erfolgreich -- Siemens Energy mit Quartalsgewinn -- Snap enttäuscht beim Umsatz -- AMC, Disney im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Börse-Aktie nachbörslich fester: Deutsche Börse steigert Erlöse im vierten Quartal
VINCI-Aktie: VINCI erzielt mehr Gewinn als je zuvor
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Thematisches Investieren vereinfacht: Zugang zu 14 Themen mit EINEM ETF - Entdecken Sie den WisdomTree Megatrends UCITS ETF

MorphoSys Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
MorphoSys Aktien-Sparplan
63,38 EUR +1,90 EUR +3,09 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 2,16 Mrd. EUR KGV -2,93

WKN 663200

ISIN DE0006632003

Symbol MPSYF

UBS AG

MorphoSys Neutral

20:01 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
MorphoSys
63,38 EUR 1,90 EUR 3,09%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Morphosys nach der Übernahmeofferte von Novartis von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft. Das Kursziel hob Analystin Xian Deng in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von 47 Euro auf den Angebotspreis des Schweizer Pharmakonzerns je Aktie des Wirkstoffforschers von 68 Euro./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 15:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.02.2024 / 15:28 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MorphoSys

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
63,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,72%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
63,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,29%
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

20:01 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
16:06 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
06.02.24 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
06.02.24 MorphoSys Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.24 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys