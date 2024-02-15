DAX 17.047 +0,6%ESt50 4.743 +0,7%MSCI World 3.290 +0,7%Dow 38.773 +0,9%Nas 15.906 +0,3%Bitcoin 48.114 -0,2%Euro 1,0763 -0,1%Öl 82,67 -0,2%Gold 2.006 +0,1%
Marktkap. 2,46 Mrd. EUR

WKN 663200

ISIN DE0006632003

Symbol MPSYF

UBS AG

MorphoSys Neutral

08:41 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Morphosys auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Nachdem das Biotech-Unternehmen Ende 2023 positive Daten für Pelabresib zur Behandlung von Myelofibrose vorgelegt habe, wäre der nächste typische Schritt ein Zulassungsantrag bei der US-Behörde FDA, schrieb Analystin Xian Deng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.02.2024 / 21:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2024 / 21:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MorphoSys

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
65,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,26%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
65,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,10%
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

