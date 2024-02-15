MorphoSys Aktie
WKN 663200
ISIN DE0006632003
Symbol MPSYF
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Morphosys auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Nachdem das Biotech-Unternehmen Ende 2023 positive Daten für Pelabresib zur Behandlung von Myelofibrose vorgelegt habe, wäre der nächste typische Schritt ein Zulassungsantrag bei der US-Behörde FDA, schrieb Analystin Xian Deng in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.02.2024 / 21:46 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2024 / 21:46 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: MorphoSys
Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral
|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
65,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,26%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
65,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
