MorphoSys Aktie
WKN 663200
ISIN DE0006632003
Symbol MPSYF
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Morphosys nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die geplante Übernahme des Antikörperspezialisten durch Novartis noch im ersten Halbjahr 2024 sei auf einem guten Weg und die Markteinführung von Pelabresib in der zweiten Jahreshälfte geplant, schrieb Analystin Xian Deng am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Daten zu dem Medikament wolle Morphosys auf dem Asco-Krebskongress Ende Mai vorstellen. Eine Telefonkonferenz zu den aktuellen Zahlen werde es nicht geben./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 22:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 22:11 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
66,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,80%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
65,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,06%
|
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
