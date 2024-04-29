DAX 18.118 -0,2%ESt50 4.981 -0,5%MSCI World 3.347 +0,4%Dow 38.386 +0,4%Nas 15.983 +0,4%Bitcoin 59.205 -0,6%Euro 1,0703 -0,2%Öl 88,20 -0,4%Gold 2.322 -0,5%
UBS AG

MorphoSys Neutral

08:01 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Morphosys nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die geplante Übernahme des Antikörperspezialisten durch Novartis noch im ersten Halbjahr 2024 sei auf einem guten Weg und die Markteinführung von Pelabresib in der zweiten Jahreshälfte geplant, schrieb Analystin Xian Deng am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Daten zu dem Medikament wolle Morphosys auf dem Asco-Krebskongress Ende Mai vorstellen. Eine Telefonkonferenz zu den aktuellen Zahlen werde es nicht geben./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 22:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2024 / 22:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
66,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,80%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
65,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,06%
Analyst Name:
Xian Deng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

