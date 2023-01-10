DAX 14.921 +1,0%ESt50 4.097 +1,0%TDax 3.150 +1,9%Dow 33.704 +0,6%Nas 10.743 +1,0%Bitcoin 16.228 -0,1%Euro 1,0749 +0,1%Öl 80,45 +1,0%Gold 1.884 +0,3%
Sonstiges Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
Aktie im Fokus KION-Aktie fester: Einstieg in Produktion eigener Brennstoffzellensysteme für Flurförderzeuge
59,84 EUR +2,26 EUR +3,92 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
58,38 EUR +1,29 EUR +2,25 %
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:11 - Warburg Research
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Aktie der Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Jahresumsatzzahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die Versandapotheke habe ihr Umsatzziel erreicht und auch die Markterwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das SDax-Unternehmen sei weiterhin hervorragend aufgestellt, um von der Einführung von elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland zu profitieren. Es gewinne weiter deutlich an Marktanteilen und wachse auch in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 08:15 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
99,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
59,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
66,84%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
59,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
65,44%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
12:11 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
09:46 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:46 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
