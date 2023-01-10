Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Aktie der Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Jahresumsatzzahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die Versandapotheke habe ihr Umsatzziel erreicht und auch die Markterwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das SDax-Unternehmen sei weiterhin hervorragend aufgestellt, um von der Einführung von elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland zu profitieren. Es gewinne weiter deutlich an Marktanteilen und wachse auch in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld./ck/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
99,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
59,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
66,84%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
59,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
65,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
