Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:11 - Warburg Research Teilen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Aktie der Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Jahresumsatzzahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die Versandapotheke habe ihr Umsatzziel erreicht und auch die Markterwartung getroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Das SDax-Unternehmen sei weiterhin hervorragend aufgestellt, um von der Einführung von elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland zu profitieren. Es gewinne weiter deutlich an Marktanteilen und wachse auch in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 08:15 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke