21.10.2020 13:11

Yara International ASA buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern des Düngerkonzerns hätten ihren und den Markterwartungen weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv hob sie besonders den freien Barmittelfluss hervor. Damit dürften auch die Aussichten auf höhere Ausschüttungen an die Aktionäre steigen./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 06:04 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
31,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.246,59%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
341,24 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,08%
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
394,17 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

