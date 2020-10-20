|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
31,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.246,59%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
341,24 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
394,17 NKr
|15:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|13:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|19.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
