FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Yara nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern des Düngerkonzerns hätten ihren und den Markterwartungen weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Positiv hob sie besonders den freien Barmittelfluss hervor. Damit dürften auch die Aussichten auf höhere Ausschüttungen an die Aktionäre steigen./ck/tih