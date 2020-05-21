finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

33,73EUR
+0,59EUR
+1,78%
15:09:30
STU
352,90NOK
+3,33NOK
+0,95%
15:45:10
BTE
08.06.2020 14:41

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Der Investitionszyklus in der europäischen Chemieindustrie dürfte im laufenden Jahr signifikant abebben, sich 2021 aber wieder erholen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Sektor leide nach wie vor unter Überkapazitäten. Dies sollte selbst im Falle einer V-förmigen, also sehr schnellen Erholung der Weltwirtschaft von der Corona-Krise so bleiben./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 20:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
346,80 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,34%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
352,90 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,35%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
395,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:41 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
21.05.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
04.05.20 Yara International ASA buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.04.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

