Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

31,31EUR
-0,17EUR
-0,54%
17:13:54
STU
19.10.2020 16:36

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die UBS hat Yara auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 420 norwegische Kronen belassen. Steigende Corona-Infektionszahlen und Sorgen hinsichtlich der Nachfrage der Endverbraucher stellten für Chemieaktien zunehmend die Marktprognosen 2021 in Frage, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Chancen im neuen Jahr könnten aus einer Erholung der Autobranche resultieren, der zunehmenden Digitalisierung, aus CO2-Initiativen und in einzelnen Konsumentenbereichen wie Lebensmittel und Kosmetik. Risiken sieht er etwa mit Blick auf nachlassendes Potenzial bei temporären Kostensenkungen, womöglich weniger staatliche Unterstützung für Arbeitende oder durch einen wahrscheinlichen Anstieg der Rohstoffpreise./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2020 / 02:58 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
341,80 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,88%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
345,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,74%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

16:36 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
14.10.20 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13.10.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
01.09.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 409,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
370
380
390
400
410
420
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
UBS AG
420,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
