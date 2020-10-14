|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
420,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
341,80 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,88%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
345,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
409,00 NKr
|16:36 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|16:36 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|16:36 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.05.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18:16 Uhr
|Danone Sector Perform
|18:15 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) add
|17:16 Uhr
|SAP add
|17:05 Uhr
|Sixt Halten
|17:02 Uhr
|Danone Outperform
|16:41 Uhr
|RATIONAL Reduce
|16:26 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|16:24 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|16:22 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
|16:18 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|15:49 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|15:49 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|15:49 Uhr
|Linde buy
|15:48 Uhr
|Symrise Neutral
|15:48 Uhr
|LANXESS Neutral
|15:48 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|15:48 Uhr
|Givaudan buy
|15:47 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|15:47 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|15:47 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel buy
|15:46 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|15:42 Uhr
|Eni buy
|15:26 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|14:56 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|14:22 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|14:21 Uhr
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Kering buy
|14:13 Uhr
|Allianz overweight
|13:16 Uhr
|Microsoft Outperform
|13:12 Uhr
|Philips Conviction Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs kaufen
|13:11 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|13:10 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce verkaufen
|13:09 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB neutral
|13:09 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB verkaufen
|13:08 Uhr
|Volvo (B) buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Danone Neutral
|13:07 Uhr
|Commerzbank buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Danone Sector Perform
|13:06 Uhr
|TRATON Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|13:05 Uhr
|zooplus Hold
|13:04 Uhr
|Drägerwerk neutral
|12:36 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|12:33 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Hold
|12:31 Uhr
|Evonik Halten
|12:29 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|12:26 Uhr
|Danone buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan