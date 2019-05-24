NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Quartalszahlen von 150 auf 220 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. "Wow", lautete die Überschrift der am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Sterling Auty. Er beobachte nun schon mehr als 20 Jahre den Software-Sektor, aber noch nie habe ein Konzern die Erwartungen so deutlich übertroffen wie Zoom Video./ajx/he



