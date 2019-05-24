|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Zoom Video Communications
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 220,00
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
196,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,96%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 223,87
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Sterling Auty
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 187,00
|21:31 Uhr
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21:21 Uhr
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.19
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
