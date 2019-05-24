finanzen.net
Zoom Video Communications Aktie

198,00EUR
+11,00EUR
+5,88%
21:59:16
STU
198,50EUR
+7,50EUR
+3,93%
22:58:35
LSD
03.06.2020 21:31

Zoom Video Communications overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Zoom nach Quartalszahlen von 150 auf 220 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. "Wow", lautete die Überschrift der am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Sterling Auty. Er beobachte nun schon mehr als 20 Jahre den Software-Sektor, aber noch nie habe ein Konzern die Erwartungen so deutlich übertroffen wie Zoom Video./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 00:52 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 00:52 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

