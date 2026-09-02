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EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Dr. Daniel Heymann, sell

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NORMA Group SE
19.88 EUR -0.04 EUR -0.20 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Heymann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A41YH53

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.715 EUR 8,580.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.715 EUR 8,580.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


03.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com
LEI Code: 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106886  03.09.2026 CET/CEST





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