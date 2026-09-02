EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Dr. Daniel Heymann, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
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c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|LEI Code:
|5299000LM9HC76W5XD46
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106886 03.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
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|20.08.26
|NORMA Group SE Hold
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|12.08.26
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|NORMA Group SE Hold
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|NORMA Group SE Buy
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