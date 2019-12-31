Press Release: Santhera Exercises Option to -2

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information
at www.santhera.com.
Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations
worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project
Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons,
JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest, Alex's Wish,
DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne Research Fund.
ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of
Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and
European Commission (Horizon 2020).
www.reveragen.com
www.reveragen.com
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133 Pratteln
