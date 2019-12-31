finanzen.net
02.09.2020

Press Release: Santhera Exercises Option to -2-

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information

at www.santhera.com.

Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

About ReveraGen BioPharma

ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative

steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic

inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,

vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations

worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project

Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons,

JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest, Alex's Wish,

DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne Research Fund.

ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of

Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and

European Commission (Horizon 2020).

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I9HjZlfeDm2aBRkcEbrtfRw1c8teYDxuAvqMm4V_PVlcy-eQlRrdL-sWtLzACpo3oiwuv7nUfWdGzZiu4nihpybtkpn72KSjZ-j3yV0xSN0=

www.reveragen.com

For further information please contact:

Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, Hohenrainstrasse 24, CH-4133

Pratteln

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ZjXvSNSjFfO8_M8KdpdmGnqk8-LRlmzN8Wp19K70kSoXDV9aRdVyVVEhve_mm1OVXFo3UaqEjAtGvOZkOlP9M9EWD0xaxJl5Nmahf-PKqlwLgxkxvDuWn0qGXL79Hf_m

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8rzJXdcxlm1utY_GcUSfCD5rd7e5dteiW5RTpT5n8zhlUsieYNAxPM2h9PEGj5Ukr1ut9Le7Cg893P3yxUfr2NOFMRqiKXPpDQLwFHmwJlg=

eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma

Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research

Phone: + 1 240-672-0295

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=8CuoIrUTzFPp-ByvAjZXkgLFBx8WZd46TsjjPNbDsbM-hkLneuP0-bqU5Q3VVJbcDVQNulDMWsLvdgIHfch5emQIRzuC_v0v7KJRWFwJS8qqg1imKZ_EP-cOS_az7CJh

eric.hoffman@reveragen.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

