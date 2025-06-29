Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 26 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.
Platz 30: IONOS
IONOS: -1,72 Prozent
Platz 29: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -1,61 Prozent
Platz 28: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 27: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,36 Prozent
Platz 26: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,72 Prozent
Platz 25: United Internet
United Internet: 0,99 Prozent
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 1,10 Prozent
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,45 Prozent
Platz 22: 1&1
1&1: 1,51 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,07 Prozent
Platz 20: freenet
freenet: 2,37 Prozent
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,73 Prozent
Platz 18: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 17: PNE
PNE: 3,54 Prozent
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,92 Prozent
Platz 15: Infineon
Infineon: 4,21 Prozent
Platz 14: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Nordex
Nordex: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 12: Kontron
Kontron: 4,51 Prozent
Platz 11: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 5,36 Prozent
Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 6,60 Prozent
Platz 9: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 7,36 Prozent
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,71 Prozent
Platz 7: Bechtle
Bechtle: 8,54 Prozent
Platz 6: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 9,08 Prozent
Platz 5: Formycon
Formycon: 10,06 Prozent
Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 11,59 Prozent
Platz 3: Siltronic
Siltronic: 13,72 Prozent
Platz 2: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,90 Prozent
Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 17,66 Prozent
