Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 26 im Überblick

28.06.25 14:19 Uhr
TecDAX KW 26: Die besten und schlechtesten Aktien der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.873,3 PKT 33,9 PKT 0,88%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 26/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 20.06.2025 und dem 27.06.2025. Stand ist der 27.06.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: IONOS

IONOS: -1,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 28: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 27: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,36 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 26: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: United Internet

United Internet: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: 1&1

1&1: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: freenet

freenet: 2,37 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,73 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 18: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: PNE

PNE: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: 4,21 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,25 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Nordex

Nordex: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 12: Kontron

Kontron: 4,51 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 11: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 10: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 6,60 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 9: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,71 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: Bechtle

Bechtle: 8,54 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 6: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 9,08 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 5: Formycon

Formycon: 10,06 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 3: Siltronic

Siltronic: 13,72 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,90 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 1: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 17,66 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

27.06.25Marktüberblick: Nike nachbörslich gesucht
