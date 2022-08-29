Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 09:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 25,91 EUR. Bei 25,96 EUR markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 25,89 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 44.384 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.09.2021 auf bis zu 50,29 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 48,47 Prozent zulegen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 08.09.2022 bei 25,35 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 2,21 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2018 eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 2,06 EUR ausgeschüttet werden. Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 47,91 EUR an.

Am 03.08.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Kennzahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert.

Die kommende Q3 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 08.11.2023.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2022 2,40 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE