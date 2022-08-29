  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
09.09.2022 09:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich
Fokus auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zulegen und verteuerte sich in der XETRA-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 25,91 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Um 09:22 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 25,91 EUR. Bei 25,96 EUR markierte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 25,89 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 44.384 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.09.2021 auf bis zu 50,29 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 48,47 Prozent zulegen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 08.09.2022 bei 25,35 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie ist somit 2,21 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2018 eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,35 EUR. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 2,06 EUR ausgeschüttet werden. Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 47,91 EUR an.

Am 03.08.2022 hat Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) die Kennzahlen zum am 30.06.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert.

Die kommende Q3 2022-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 04.11.2022 veröffentlicht. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2023 rechnen Experten am 08.11.2023.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2022 2,40 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia

Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Vormittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am Mittag ausgebremst (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
02.09.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
31.08.22
August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.08.22
Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia (dpa-afx)
29.08.22
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch (EQS Group)
29.08.22
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zur Vonovia Aktie

mehr

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

08.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Nachmittag
08.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) wird am Mittag ausgebremst
08.09.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagvormittag mit Aufschlag
24.08.22Vonovia-Aktie leichter: Vonovia-Chef erkennt hohe Nachfrage nach zum Verkauf stehenden Immobilien
31.08.22Vonovia-Aktie: Steigende Zinsen erfordern Umdenken bei Vonovia
31.08.22August 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
02.09.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 48 Euro - 'Buy'
29.08.22DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
29.08.22DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia verstärkt Team mit Fachkräften aus Kolumbien Projekt der Bundesagentur für Arbeit eröffnet neue Chancen Modell für die Wirtschaft
26.08.22DGAP-PVR: Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Siemens, Henkel, Volkswagen
Bullen bereiten mittelfristige Trendwende vor
Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer haussieren
DAX Ausblick - EZB liefert erwartungsgemäß
Ifo-Institut: Inflation bleibt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Paradigmenwechsel oder Übertreibung - Sind die Bewertungsniveaus von Internetaktien nach der Kurskorrektur rational?
Spätsommer Special: Investieren und 150€ Airbnb Gutschein sichern
Mit diesem Portfoliobaustein stabilisieren Sie jetzt Ihr Depot
Kommt jetzt der Crash?
Nachrichten über Paket-Verkäufe kommen BYD teuer zu stehen
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

09:31 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.09.22ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
07.09.22ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
06.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.09.22DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.09.22DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Uptown Tower and Campus C meet Green Building standard
06.09.22DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Uptown Tower und Campus C erreichen Green-Building-Standard
06.09.22ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen per 19. September
05.09.22TAG Immobilien-Aktie: Dividende gekürzt

News von

Zwei Optionen, mit denen Sie Ihre Rente vor der Inflation retten
Jumbo-Zinsschritt und neue Hoffnung für Rivian
Bauernhof, Altbau, Haus am See, Thailand – So finden Rentner die passende WG
Verzweifelte Suche nach dem kleinsten Übel – Jetzt rächt sich das Zögern der EZB
Neue Gadgets von Apple und disruptives Material fürs Depot

Heute im Fokus

Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX klettert über 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen schließen erholt -- Queen Elizabeth II. ist tot -- EnBW-Tochter VNG beantragt Staatshilfe -- Airbus, T-Mobile US im Fokus

Aktionärsabstimmung im Oktober: Börsengang von Trumps Twitter-Alternative "Truth Social" weiter ungewiss. Citi siegt in Rechtsstreit um fälschlicherweise überwiesenen Betrag. Urteil im Prozess um rasches Verbrenner-Aus bei VW erwartet. Großes Interesse an Basketball-Übertragungen der Telekom. Inflation in China niedriger als erwartet.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22/36: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie in der aktuellen Phase an den Märkten Ihr Engagement in Zertifikate und Hebelprodukte verändert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen