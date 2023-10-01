KW 39: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.
Platz 40: Zalando
Zalando: -8,21 Prozent
Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,84 Prozent
Platz 38: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -4,80 Prozent
Platz 37: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,72 Prozent
Platz 36: Bayer
Bayer: -4,60 Prozent
Platz 35: Porsche
Porsche: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -3,99 Prozent
Platz 33: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,88 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,39 Prozent
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -3,02 Prozent
Platz 30: BMW
BMW: -2,91 Prozent
Platz 29: EON SE
EON SE: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 28: Allianz
Allianz: -2,78 Prozent
Platz 27: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -2,60 Prozent
Platz 26: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,52 Prozent
Platz 25: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -2,30 Prozent
Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,14 Prozent
Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,81 Prozent
Platz 22: SAP SE
SAP SE: -1,79 Prozent
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,71 Prozent
Platz 20: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 19: Merck
Merck: -0,66 Prozent
Platz 18: Covestro
Covestro: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 17: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 16: BASF
BASF: -0,31 Prozent
Platz 15: Infineon
Infineon: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 14: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,03 Prozent
Platz 13: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 0,28 Prozent
Platz 12: Symrise
Symrise: 0,42 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,12 Prozent
Platz 10: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 1,23 Prozent
Platz 9: adidas
adidas: 1,72 Prozent
Platz 8: Siemens
Siemens: 1,82 Prozent
Platz 7: Continental
Continental: 2,46 Prozent
Platz 6: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,49 Prozent
Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 2,71 Prozent
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,74 Prozent
Platz 3: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,34 Prozent
Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 6,22 Prozent
Platz 1: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 11,74 Prozent
