KW 39: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

01.10.23 02:01 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
15.386,6 PKT 63,1 PKT 0,41%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 39 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 39/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 22.09.2023 und dem 29.09.2023. Stand ist der 29.09.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Zalando

Zalando: -8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 39: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -4,80 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 37: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,72 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 36: Bayer

Bayer: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 35: Porsche

Porsche: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,88 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 32: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,39 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 30: BMW

BMW: -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: EON SE

EON SE: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 28: Allianz

Allianz: -2,78 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -2,60 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 25: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -2,30 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 24: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,81 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: SAP SE

SAP SE: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 20: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 19: Merck

Merck: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 18: Covestro

Covestro: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 17: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 16: BASF

BASF: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 15: Infineon

Infineon: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 14: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 13: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 12: Symrise

Symrise: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 11: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,12 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 1,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: adidas

adidas: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Siemens

Siemens: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Continental

Continental: 2,46 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,49 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 5: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 2,71 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 3: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 1: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 11,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

