Juni 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -37,33 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tezos
Tezos: -35,42 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -31,59 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -29,81 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Polkadot
Polkadot: -29,45 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -28,90 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -27,09 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: -26,64 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: VeChain
VeChain: -26,41 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Stellar
Stellar: -24,36 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -23,75 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum
Ethereum: -21,78 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -21,65 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -21,28 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Chainlink
Chainlink: -20,63 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Ripple
Ripple: -20,09 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -18,11 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -17,98 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Litecoin
Litecoin: -17,72 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -13,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Monero
Monero: -11,38 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Solana
Solana: -9,51 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Tron
Tron: -7,83 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -7,63 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Uniswap
Uniswap: -7,15 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -4,60 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: -0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com