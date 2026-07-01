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Juni 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

02.07.26 03:02 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im Juni 2026 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8779 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9989 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
52.517,9975 EUR -224,0304 EUR -0,42%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
59.760,4909 USD -248,4383 USD -0,41%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8785 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.410,8299 EUR -3,8310 EUR -0,27%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.605,3904 USD -4,1854 USD -0,26%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
67,9486 EUR -0,0746 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
77,3191 USD -0,0765 USD -0,10%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9207 EUR -0,0043 EUR -0,46%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,0477 USD -0,0047 USD -0,45%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
481,5073 EUR -2,0694 EUR -0,43%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
547,9095 USD -2,2953 USD -0,42%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0633 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,35%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0720 USD -0,0002 USD -0,34%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1346 EUR -0,0009 EUR -0,69%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1531 USD -0,0010 USD -0,68%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2778 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3161 USD 0,0004 USD 0,13%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
67,8687 EUR -0,1718 EUR -0,25%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
77,2281 USD -0,1872 USD -0,24%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,1709 EUR -0,0028 EUR -1,61%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,1945 USD -0,0032 USD -1,60%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im Juni 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im Juni 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.06.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -37,33 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tezos

Tezos: -35,42 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -31,59 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -29,81 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Polkadot

Polkadot: -29,45 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -28,90 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -27,09 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: -26,64 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: VeChain

VeChain: -26,41 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Stellar

Stellar: -24,36 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -23,75 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum

Ethereum: -21,78 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -21,65 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -21,28 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Chainlink

Chainlink: -20,63 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Ripple

Ripple: -20,09 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -18,11 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -17,98 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Litecoin

Litecoin: -17,72 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -13,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Monero

Monero: -11,38 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Solana

Solana: -9,51 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Tron

Tron: -7,83 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -7,63 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Uniswap

Uniswap: -7,15 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -4,60 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: -0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com