Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
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Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -54,67 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -47,21 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Polkadot
Polkadot: -47,00 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -44,84 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: VeChain
VeChain: -38,67 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Avalanche
Avalanche: -27,97 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Uniswap
Uniswap: -26,25 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Neo
Neo: -26,22 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -23,89 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -23,42 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -23,07 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: -21,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: -19,21 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -19,08 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -17,79 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Chainlink
Chainlink: -17,25 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Solana
Solana: -12,28 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -11,82 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -11,10 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Monero
Monero: -11,05 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -10,93 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tether
Tether: -0,18 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: -0,10 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,05 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 8,05 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Tron
Tron: 12,69 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 12,93 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Stellar
Stellar: 18,73 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 27,90 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com