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Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Quartalsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.07.26 03:21 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So schnitten Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2025 ab | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im abgelaufenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8754 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9985 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
51.488,7142 EUR 187,9691 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
58.727,5951 USD 176,9311 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8764 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.381,9330 EUR 7,3355 EUR 0,53%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.576,2211 USD 7,3629 USD 0,47%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
64,6383 EUR 0,2408 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
73,7260 USD 0,2277 USD 0,31%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,9096 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,0375 USD -0,0009 USD -0,08%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
479,5983 EUR 1,7599 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
547,0258 USD 1,6584 USD 0,30%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0628 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,39%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,0716 USD -0,0003 USD -0,45%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2756 EUR -0,0004 EUR -0,13%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3144 USD -0,0006 USD -0,20%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,1724 EUR 0,0077 EUR 4,71%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,1967 USD 0,0087 USD 4,64%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
64,2029 EUR -0,1551 EUR -0,24%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
73,2344 USD -0,2188 USD -0,30%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,1266 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,20%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,1443 USD 0,0002 USD 0,13%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im zweiten Quartal 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in Q2 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2026 und dem 30.06.2026. Stand ist der 30.06.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -54,67 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -47,21 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Polkadot

Polkadot: -47,00 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -44,84 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: VeChain

VeChain: -38,67 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Avalanche

Avalanche: -27,97 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Uniswap

Uniswap: -26,25 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Neo

Neo: -26,22 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -23,89 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: -23,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -23,07 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: -21,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: -19,21 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -19,08 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -17,79 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Chainlink

Chainlink: -17,25 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Solana

Solana: -12,28 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -11,82 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -11,10 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Monero

Monero: -11,05 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -10,93 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tether

Tether: -0,18 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: -0,10 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Tron

Tron: 12,69 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 12,93 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Stellar

Stellar: 18,73 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 27,90 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com