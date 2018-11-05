finanzen.net

Intesa Sanpaolo Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,70 auf 1,95 Euro gesenkt. Die Gewinnschätzungen für italienische Banken müssten weiter sinken angesichts eines gesunkenen Kreditwachstums und höherer Finanzierungskosten, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung von Intesa sei inzwischen anfällig. Der Experte sieht im Sektor bessere Möglichkeiten./ajx/ag

Datum der Analyse: 02.11.2018

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Sell

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
1,95 EUR
Rating jetzt:
Sell		Kurs*:
2,01 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,99%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
2,01 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,99%
Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2,85 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

08:31 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
22.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo kaufenDeutsche Bank AG
04.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyHSBC
21.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo OutperformCredit Suisse Group
18.09.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyDeutsche Bank AG
06.08.2018Intesa Sanpaolo buyUBS AG
29.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralCredit Suisse Group
19.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.10.2018Intesa Sanpaolo NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:31 UhrIntesa Sanpaolo SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.03.2018Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.07.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.2017Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.07.2016Intesa Sanpaolo SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

07:46 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Sell' - Ziel 1,95 Euro (dpa-afx)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo Spa - Mortgage Covered Bonds -- Moody's takes multiple actions on Italian covered bonds (Moodys)
23.10.18
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., London Branch -- Moody's takes action on 12 Italian financial institutions (Moodys)
21.09.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Post Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
19.09.18
Intesa Sanpaolo sees interesting opportunities in Hungary - Chairman (Portfolio.hu)
23.08.18
Deutsche Bank AG Ln : Pre Stabilisation Notice - Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Investegate)
03.08.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen hebt Intesa Sanpaolo auf 'Buy' - Ziel 3 Euro (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

+43,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,22%
Ø Kursziel: 2,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3,65 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
3 
Kepler Cheuvreux
3,60 
Oddo Seydler Bank AG
3,25 
BNP PARIBAS
3 
S&P Capital IQ
2,70 
Morgan Stanley
3,10 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,40 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
3 
UBS AG
2,80 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2,50 
HSBC
2,90 
RBC Capital Markets
2,50 
Credit Suisse Group
2,30 
Deutsche Bank AG
2,90 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1,95 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +43,22%
Ø Kursziel: 2,85
alle Intesa Sanpaolo Kursziele

