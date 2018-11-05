|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,95 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
2,01 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2,01 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,99%
|Analyst Name:
Jean-Francois Neuez
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,85 EUR
|08:31 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|HSBC
|21.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.09.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.10.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:31 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.2018
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.07.2017
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.01.2017
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.2016
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
