NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Intesa Sanpaolo von "Neutral" auf "Sell" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,70 auf 1,95 Euro gesenkt. Die Gewinnschätzungen für italienische Banken müssten weiter sinken angesichts eines gesunkenen Kreditwachstums und höherer Finanzierungskosten, schrieb Analyst Jean-Francois Neuez in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung von Intesa sei inzwischen anfällig. Der Experte sieht im Sektor bessere Möglichkeiten./ajx/ag



Datum der Analyse: 02.11.2018



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.