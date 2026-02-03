DAX 24.687 -0,4%ESt50 6.006 +0,2%MSCI World 4.527 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 9,7730 -2,7%Nas 23.255 -1,4%Bitcoin 64.328 +0,5%Euro 1,1820 +0,0%Öl 67,57 -0,4%Gold 5.047 +2,0%
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett mahnt zur Vorsicht - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett mahnt zur Vorsicht - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
Jetzt Startbonus bei finanzen.net ZERO sichern: MSCI World ETF oder Gratis-Aktie geschenkt Jetzt Startbonus bei finanzen.net ZERO sichern: MSCI World ETF oder Gratis-Aktie geschenkt
Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

Marktkap. 103,96 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,06
Deutsche Bank AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

12:41 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
6,13 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,96%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,90 auf 6,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der neue Businessplan der Italiener bis 2029 zeige das Bild eines weiter soliden Konzerns mit guter Vorhersagbarkeit, schrieb Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
6,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
6,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,55%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
6,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,00%
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,69 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:41 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:16 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
03.02.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Kaufen DZ BANK
03.02.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.02.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 notiert im Minus
finanzen.net Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: STOXX 50 fällt nachmittags
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittag auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 mittags auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Dienstagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus
finanzen.net STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Could Be a Great Choice
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) Is Up 1.15% in One Week: What You Should Know
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
Zacks Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Zacks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISNPY) is a Great Choice
