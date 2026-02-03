Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 103,96 Mrd. EURKGV 11,06
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 5,90 auf 6,80 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der neue Businessplan der Italiener bis 2029 zeige das Bild eines weiter soliden Konzerns mit guter Vorhersagbarkeit, schrieb Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2026 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
6,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
6,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,55%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
6,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|12:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:16
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.02.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
