  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
✩ ✩ ✩ NEU: 7 % Fixzins mit Bayern Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Allianz 📈 BMW 📈 Infineon - 2 Jahre - Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩ ✩-w-

Barclays Aktie WKN: 850403 / ISIN: GB0031348658

1,24EUR
+0,07EUR
+5,64%
14:43:30
STU
1,13GBP
+0,07GBP
+6,26%
15:26:22
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
29.07.2020 12:46

Barclays Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Pence belassen. Dank des Investmentbanking habe die britische Großbank die Erwartungen überboten, schrieb Analyst Benjamin Toms in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Nach starken Zahlen der US-Wettbewerber sei dies aber antizipiert worden./bek/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Barclays Bank SB5KAN 19.03.2021 1,10
0,98
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Barclays Bank SB5KAR 18.06.2021 1,10
0,96
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB5KAN, SB5KAR. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2020 / 03:12 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2020 / 03:17 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Barclays Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Barclays plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
1,10 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
1,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,26%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Toms 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,50 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Barclays plc

26.10.20 Barclays buy UBS AG
26.10.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.20 Barclays Neutral Credit Suisse Group
23.10.20 Barclays Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
23.10.20 Barclays overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Barclays Aktie

+33,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,11%
Ø Kursziel: 1,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
1 £
RBC Capital Markets
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2 £
Morgan Stanley
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,11%
Ø Kursziel: 1,50
alle Barclays plc Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:59 Uhr DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt Aktiengesellschaft Kaufen
13:36 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
13:00 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
12:40 Uhr Nestlé Hold
12:37 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
12:36 Uhr Ryanair Hold
12:36 Uhr Scout24 buy
12:35 Uhr BNP Paribas Underweight
12:34 Uhr BAT buy
12:32 Uhr Siemens overweight
11:32 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
11:31 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
11:23 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
11:21 Uhr flatex buy
11:20 Uhr S&T buy
11:19 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
11:18 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
11:18 Uhr Bayer buy
10:39 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
10:38 Uhr BP Outperform
10:36 Uhr Bertrandt Hold
10:35 Uhr Bayer buy
10:30 Uhr Bayer Neutral
10:16 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buy
10:15 Uhr SAP buy
10:04 Uhr Eni Underweight
10:03 Uhr TOTAL overweight
10:02 Uhr BP Equal-Weight
10:00 Uhr Evonik Outperform
09:58 Uhr Evonik buy
09:57 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB add
09:55 Uhr HUGO BOSS Reduce
09:50 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underweight
09:45 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold
09:44 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
09:41 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Outperform
09:41 Uhr HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
09:40 Uhr Bayer Outperform
09:39 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
09:39 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
09:39 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
09:38 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
09:37 Uhr Evonik buy
09:37 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
09:35 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
09:32 Uhr ArcelorMittal Neutral
09:31 Uhr National Grid overweight
09:28 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
09:27 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
09:26 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen