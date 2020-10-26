NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Barclays nach Quartalszahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Pence belassen. Dank des Investmentbanking habe die britische Großbank die Erwartungen überboten, schrieb Analyst Benjamin Toms in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Nach starken Zahlen der US-Wettbewerber sei dies aber antizipiert worden./bek/ajx