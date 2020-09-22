|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Euronext NV
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
111,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
97,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,37%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
95,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,05%
Analyst Name:
Haley Tam
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
102,57 €
|13:06 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:51 Uhr
|Euronext NV Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:06 Uhr
|Euronext NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.20
|Euronext NV Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.20
|Euronext NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:20 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|12:17 Uhr
|PUMA Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|12:14 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|12:13 Uhr
|Stabilus Reduce
|12:13 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Reduce
|12:12 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|11:04 Uhr
|Euronext NV Neutral
|11:03 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|11:02 Uhr
|Infineon Equal weight
|11:01 Uhr
|AIXTRON overweight
|11:01 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor overweight
|11:01 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics overweight
|10:54 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|10:36 Uhr
|BASF Halten
|10:34 Uhr
|Covestro neutral
|10:15 Uhr
|Euronext NV buy
|10:14 Uhr
|Zalando kaufen
|10:06 Uhr
|Vivendi overweight
|10:06 Uhr
|RELX overweight
|10:05 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal weight
|10:05 Uhr
|RTL Equal weight
|10:05 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|09:32 Uhr
|Swiss Re overweight
|09:19 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|09:03 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|09:03 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|08:59 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|08:58 Uhr
|Carrefour overweight
|08:57 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|08:54 Uhr
|Stabilus buy
|08:35 Uhr
|Ströer Underweight
|08:34 Uhr
|Stabilus buy
|08:33 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|08:30 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) buy
|07:24 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|07:09 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|09.10.20
|Alstom buy
|09.10.20
|Covestro Neutral
|09.10.20
|BASF Neutral
|09.10.20
|Airbus buy
|09.10.20
|Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
|09.10.20
|BASF market-perform
|09.10.20
|BASF buy
|09.10.20
|Covestro add
|09.10.20
|BNP Paribas overweight
|09.10.20
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|09.10.20
|BASF Neutral
|09.10.20
|Covestro Conviction Buy List
