+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie? +++-w-

Euronext NV Aktie

92,85EUR
+0,10EUR
+0,11%
09:43:00
BMN
WKN: A115MJ / ISIN: NL0006294274
06.08.2021 09:21

Euronext NV Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Euronext nach Zahlen von 112 auf 117 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Börsenbetreiber habe dank des Beitrags der übernommenen Borsa Italiana im ersten Halbjahr stark abgeschnitten, weshalb sie ihre Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartungen (Ebitda) anhebe, schrieb Analystin Haley Tam in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei wegen der günstigen Bewertung und weiterer Zukaufoptionen ihr bevorzugter Branchenwert in Europa./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 03:12 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Euronext NV Outperform

Unternehmen:
Euronext NV		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
117,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
92,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,15%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
92,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,15%
Analyst Name:
Haley Tam 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
111,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Euronext NV

09:21 Uhr Euronext NV Outperform Credit Suisse Group
24.05.21 Euronext NV buy UBS AG
07.04.21 Euronext NV Neutral UBS AG
03.03.21 Euronext NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.02.21 Euronext NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Euronext NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Euronext NV Aktie

+20,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,49%
Ø Kursziel: 111,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
100
105
110
115
Deutsche Bank AG
112,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
118,00 €
UBS AG
100,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
117,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +20,49%
Ø Kursziel: 111,75
alle Euronext NV Kursziele

