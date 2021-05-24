Aktie in diesem Artikel Euronext NV 92,85 EUR

Analysen Hier für 0 € handeln ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Euronext nach Zahlen von 112 auf 117 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Börsenbetreiber habe dank des Beitrags der übernommenen Borsa Italiana im ersten Halbjahr stark abgeschnitten, weshalb sie ihre Umsatz- und Ergebniserwartungen (Ebitda) anhebe, schrieb Analystin Haley Tam in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie sei wegen der günstigen Bewertung und weiterer Zukaufoptionen ihr bevorzugter Branchenwert in Europa./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 03:12 / UTCErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.