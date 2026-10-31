Grand City Properties Aktie
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Marktkap. 1,24 Mrd. EURKGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 3,05%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
AI Analyse
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,00 auf 7,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler reduzierte in einer Branchenstudie am Dienstag die Schätzungen für den europäischen Immobiliensektor wegen gestiegener Marktzinsen. Diese bedeuteten höhere Finanzierungskosten für die Unternehmen. Die Bewertungen der Portfolios dürften sinken und Verkäufe erschwert werden./rob/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2026 / 08:17 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
7,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
7,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,49%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
7,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,31%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,28 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:16
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.09.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.