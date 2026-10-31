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Grand City Properties Aktie

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Marktkap. 1,24 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,68 Div. Rendite 3,05%
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WKN A1JXCV

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AI Analyse

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

13:16 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,19 EUR 0,12 EUR 1,70%
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FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,00 auf 7,50 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler reduzierte in einer Branchenstudie am Dienstag die Schätzungen für den europäischen Immobiliensektor wegen gestiegener Marktzinsen. Diese bedeuteten höhere Finanzierungskosten für die Unternehmen. Die Bewertungen der Portfolios dürften sinken und Verkäufe erschwert werden./rob/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2026 / 08:17 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
7,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
7,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,49%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
7,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,31%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

13:16 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.10.26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.10.26 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.10.26 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.09.26 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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