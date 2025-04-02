Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,75 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12,20 auf 10,00 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht aktuell kaum einen Reiz im deutschen Wohnimmobilienbereich. Dies schrieb er in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Neubewertung der Branche, in deren Zuge er auch seine einzige positive Empfehlung für LEG revidierte. Die Anleger hätten die Branche als Profiteur sinkender Zinsen oder aber Hort der Stabilität in einer Rezession gesehen. Das erste Argument habe seinen Reiz verloren, mit Blick auf das zweite favorisiert May Schweizer Werte wie PSP Swiss Property oder Swiss Prime Site./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2025 / 21:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2025 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
10,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
9,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,04%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
10,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
