Grand City Properties Aktie

10,12 EUR +0,36 EUR +3,69 %
STU
9,80 EUR -0,11 EUR -1,11 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,75 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Barclays Capital

Grand City Properties Underweight

09:06 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,12 EUR 0,36 EUR 3,69%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12,20 auf 10,00 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht aktuell kaum einen Reiz im deutschen Wohnimmobilienbereich. Dies schrieb er in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Neubewertung der Branche, in deren Zuge er auch seine einzige positive Empfehlung für LEG revidierte. Die Anleger hätten die Branche als Profiteur sinkender Zinsen oder aber Hort der Stabilität in einer Rezession gesehen. Das erste Argument habe seinen Reiz verloren, mit Blick auf das zweite favorisiert May Schweizer Werte wie PSP Swiss Property oder Swiss Prime Site./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2025 / 21:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.04.2025 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
10,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
9,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,04%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
10,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,19%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:06 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
26.03.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.03.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

finanzen.net Experten sehen bei Grand City Properties-Aktie Potenzial
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt ab
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Start Verluste
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: SDAX verliert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX beginnt Mittwochssitzung im Plus
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Grand City Properties auf 'Buy' - Ziel 13,20 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Grand City Properties - 'Kaufen'
dpa-afx Vonovia, LEG Immo & Co.: Immobilienaktien unter Druck - Abstufungen und hohe Renditen belasten
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
