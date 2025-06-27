Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,95 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 11 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Thomas Rothäusler machte in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Brancheneinschätzung eine bessere konjunkturelle Lage aus. Das Risiko einer Rezession nehme ab. Allerdings erschwerten das "Ping-Pong" in puncto Importzölle und geopolitische Unwägbarkeiten Vorhersagen für den Sektor. Von den geplanten fiskalpolitischen Stimuli des Bundes könnten auch die Immobiliengesellschaften profitieren./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2025 / 08:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
11,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,43%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
11,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|09:26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.03.25
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.05.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.