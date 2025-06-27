DAX 24.010 -0,1%ESt50 5.319 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,62 +2,9%Dow 43.819 +1,0%Nas 20.273 +0,5%Bitcoin 91.766 -0,7%Euro 1,1723 +0,2%Öl 67,07 -0,4%Gold 3.289 +0,5%
Grand City Properties Aktie

11,30 EUR +0,22 EUR +1,99 %
STU
11,16 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,36 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,95 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

09:26 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,30 EUR 0,22 EUR 1,99%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 11 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Thomas Rothäusler machte in seiner am Montag vorliegenden Brancheneinschätzung eine bessere konjunkturelle Lage aus. Das Risiko einer Rezession nehme ab. Allerdings erschwerten das "Ping-Pong" in puncto Importzölle und geopolitische Unwägbarkeiten Vorhersagen für den Sektor. Von den geplanten fiskalpolitischen Stimuli des Bundes könnten auch die Immobiliengesellschaften profitieren./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2025 / 08:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
11,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,43%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
11,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,65%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

09:26 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

