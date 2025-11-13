Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,93 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Thomas Rothäusler sah in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar keine wesentlichen Treiber im Quartalsbericht, da die Immobiliengesellschaft auf Kurs zu den Jahreszielen sei./mis/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / 08:10 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,76%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:31
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:31
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
