DAX 24.229 +0,9%ESt50 5.380 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 16,87 +1,8%Dow 44.459 +1,1%Nas 21.682 +1,4%Bitcoin 102.517 -0,4%Euro 1,1730 +0,5%Öl 65,70 -0,6%Gold 3.365 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Commerzbank CBK100 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 TUI TUAG50 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Inflationsdaten: DAX höher -- RENK mit starker Auftragslage -- TUI schlägt Erwartungen -- CoreWeave, EVOTEC, Lilium, pbb, Palantir, E.ON, Porsche SE im Fokus
Top News
Canopy Growth-Aktie: Roth MKM bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung trotz Verlusten Canopy Growth-Aktie: Roth MKM bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung trotz Verlusten
Bernstein Research gibt Continental-Aktie Market-Perform Bernstein Research gibt Continental-Aktie Market-Perform
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
11,14 EUR +0,12 EUR +1,09 %
STU
11,10 EUR -0,24 EUR -2,12 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:06 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,14 EUR 0,12 EUR 1,09%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe bei seinen wichtigsten Kennziffern gemischt abgeschnitten, schrieb Charles Boissier in einer ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dank der Akquisitionen in London habe sich das Unternehmen nun zum Nettokäufer gewandelt./rob/la/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 06:27 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,90%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
11,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,26%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:01 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.06.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu TUI AG

Dow Jones Urlaubserlebnisse boomen TUI-Aktie in Grün: TUI übertrifft mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus die Erwartungen TUI-Aktie in Grün: TUI übertrifft mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus die Erwartungen
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Tui zählt weniger Sommergäste und verdient mehr - Aktie legt zu
finanzen.net MDAX-Papier TUI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine TUI-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen
finanzen.net TUI Aktie News: TUI zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
dpa-afx Tui zählt weniger Gäste für den Sommer - Doch Hotels und Kreuzfahrten brummen
EQS Group EQS-News: TUI erzielt bislang bestes Q3 Ergebnis, angetrieben durch das Rekordergebnis im Bereich Urlaubserlebnisse – Prognose für das bereinigte EBIT im GJ 2025 auf +9 bis 11 % angehoben
finanzen.net TUI-Aktie springt an: TUI schraubt Prognose für bereinigtes EBIT hoch
finanzen.net Ausblick: TUI stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
EQS Group EQS-News: TUI delivers best-ever Q3 result, driven by a record Holiday Experiences performance – FY 2025 underlying EBIT guidance raised to +9-11%
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI raises its FY 2025 underlying EBIT guidance to now be in the range +9-11% (prior: +7-10%) at constant currency
EQS Group EQS-AFR: TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Group EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
RTE.ie Group of TUI members at MTU to take industrial action
EQS Group EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
RTE.ie TUI posts slowdown in its summer bookings
RSS Feed
TUI AG zu myNews hinzufügen