DAX 24.243 -0,6%ESt50 5.785 +0,0%MSCI World 4.416 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 13,96 +2,4%Nas 23.406 -0,3%Bitcoin 88.565 +1,1%Euro 1,1619 +0,2%Öl 63,20 +0,8%Gold 4.236 +0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens 723610 Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 RWE 703712 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 HENSOLDT HAG000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Shutdown beendet: DAX gibt nach -- Siemens erneut mit Rekordgewinn -- RENK auf Wachstumskurs -- Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, Merck, NEL, Palantir, Deutsche Telekom, DroneShield im Fokus
Top News
Palantir-Aktie: Kursexplosion nach KI-getriebenem Rekordquartal - Analysten werden vorsichtig Palantir-Aktie: Kursexplosion nach KI-getriebenem Rekordquartal - Analysten werden vorsichtig
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Kurseinbruch nach schwachen Zahlen - Analysten bleiben dennoch optimistisch D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Kurseinbruch nach schwachen Zahlen - Analysten bleiben dennoch optimistisch
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
10,82 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,55 %
STU
9,96 CHF -0,18 CHF -1,75 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,91 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:56 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,82 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,55%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Grand City Properties nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 11 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Charles Boissier attestierte dem Wohnungsunternehmen am Donnerstag in seiner ersten Reaktion eine durchwachsene Geschäftsentwicklung./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / 07:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.11.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
11,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,42%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
10,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,66%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,23 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:56 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
09:31 Grand City Properties Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.11.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.09.25 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
09.09.25 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Höhere Mieten Grand City Properties-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Aroundtown-Tochter bestätigt Jahresprognose Grand City Properties-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Aroundtown-Tochter bestätigt Jahresprognose
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX mittags freundlich
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX legt zum Start des Mittwochshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: SDAX beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX am Freitagmittag steigen
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus
dpa-afx Aktien von Vonovia, LEG & Co. ziehen an: Schwaches Umfeld und Marktzinsen stützen Immobilienwerte
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX in der Verlustzone
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen