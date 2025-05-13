Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,85 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro belassen. Das Immobilienunternehmen habe stabile Betriebskennzahlen vermeldet, schrieb Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derweil sei die Entscheidung gefallen, für 2024 keine Dividende vorzuschlagen./rob/tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2025 / 08:08 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.05.2025 / 08:08 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
10,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,49%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
10,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,00%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.05.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.03.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.03.25
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.03.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.08.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:41
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:11
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.