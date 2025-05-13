DAX 23.517 -0,5%ESt50 5.387 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 14,27 -2,9%Dow 42.140 -0,6%Nas 19.010 +1,6%Bitcoin 92.383 -0,9%Euro 1,1232 +0,4%Öl 65,92 -1,0%Gold 3.232 -0,5%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,36 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,96 %
STU
10,60 EUR -0,16 EUR -1,49 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,85 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

12:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,36 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,96%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 11,50 Euro belassen. Das Immobilienunternehmen habe stabile Betriebskennzahlen vermeldet, schrieb Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Derweil sei die Entscheidung gefallen, für 2024 keine Dividende vorzuschlagen./rob/tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.05.2025 / 08:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.05.2025 / 08:08 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
11,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
10,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,49%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
10,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,00%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:41 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12:41 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:11 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.04.25 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Keine Ausschüttung Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Grand City Properties setzt Dividende für 2024 aus Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Grand City Properties setzt Dividende für 2024 aus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Mittag Gewinne
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Handelsstart steigen
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX am Donnerstagmittag
dpa-afx Vonovia, Aroundtown & Co. - Deutsche Immobilienaktien im Aufwind
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Börsianer lassen SDAX steigen
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittwochmittag
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
