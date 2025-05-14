Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,82 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 10 Euro belassen. Thomas Rothäusler bezeichnete den Quartalsbericht des Immobilienkonzerns in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion als insgesamt etwas negativ./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 08:02 / CET
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
10,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
10,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,03%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
10,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,87 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
