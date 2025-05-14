DAX 23.542 +0,1%ESt50 5.389 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,08 +0,6%Dow 42.051 -0,2%Nas 19.147 +0,7%Bitcoin 91.572 -1,1%Euro 1,1219 +0,4%Öl 64,31 -2,3%Gold 3.191 +0,4%
Grand City Properties Aktie

10,54 EUR +0,28 EUR +2,73 %
STU
10,42 EUR -0,18 EUR -1,70 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,82 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

14:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
14:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,54 EUR 0,28 EUR 2,73%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 10 Euro belassen. Thomas Rothäusler bezeichnete den Quartalsbericht des Immobilienkonzerns in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion als insgesamt etwas negativ./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.05.2025 / 08:02 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
10,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
10,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,03%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
10,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,12%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,87 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:11 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.05.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx Keine Ausschüttung Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Grand City Properties setzt Dividende für 2024 aus Grand City Properties-Aktie in Rot: Grand City Properties setzt Dividende für 2024 aus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Mittag Gewinne
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX zum Handelsstart steigen
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: So performt der SDAX am Donnerstagmittag
dpa-afx Vonovia, Aroundtown & Co. - Deutsche Immobilienaktien im Aufwind
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: Börsianer lassen SDAX steigen
finanzen.net Mittwochshandel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Mittwochmittag
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
