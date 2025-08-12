Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen von 13,00 auf 14,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Grand City Properties habe einen soliden Halbjahresbericht 2025 vorgelegt, der den Wendepunkt bei den Immobilienbewertungen klar dokumentiere, schrieb Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 13:05 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 13:08 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
11,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
11,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
