DAX 24.190 +0,7%ESt50 5.381 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 16,92 +2,1%Dow 44.459 +1,1%Nas 21.682 +1,4%Bitcoin 103.082 +0,2%Euro 1,1703 +0,2%Öl 66,03 -0,1%Gold 3.356 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 TUI TUAG50 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Siemens Energy ENER6Y Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 DroneShield A2DMAA BYD A0M4W9 Tesla A1CX3T
Grand City Properties Aktie

11,08 EUR +0,06 EUR +0,54 %
STU
11,10 EUR -0,24 EUR -2,12 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,94 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

DZ BANK

Grand City Properties Kaufen

14:26 Uhr
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
11,08 EUR 0,06 EUR 0,54%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Geschäftszahlen von 13,00 auf 14,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Grand City Properties habe einen soliden Halbjahresbericht 2025 vorgelegt, der den Wendepunkt bei den Immobilienbewertungen klar dokumentiere, schrieb Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 13:05 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.08.2025 / 13:08 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
11,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
11,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:26 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
12:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:06 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12:01 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.06.25 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

