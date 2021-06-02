  • Suche
Instone Real Estate Group Aktie WKN: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

25,90EUR
+0,15EUR
+0,58%
11:15:05
STU
02.06.2021 10:16

Instone Real Estate Group buy (Warburg Research)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Instone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Ein Austausch mit dem Vorstand des Immobilienunternehmens habe seine positive Einschätzung bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Kaiser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die aussichtsreichen Übernahmevorhaben sorgten für künftiges Wachstum./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.06.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Instone Real Estate Group buy

Unternehmen:
Instone Real Estate Group AG		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
31,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
25,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,09%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Philipp Kaiser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

02.06.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy Warburg Research
21.05.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.05.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy Warburg Research
20.05.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.21 Instone Real Estate Group buy Warburg Research
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Instone Real Estate Group Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 31,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
26
28
30
32
34
36
38
Kepler Cheuvreux
38,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
30,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
26 €
Deutsche Bank AG
35,00 €
Warburg Research
31,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 31,98
