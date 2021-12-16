  • Suche
Instone Real Estate Group Aktie

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Instone im Zuge eines Analystenwechsels von 26 auf 24 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Im deutschen Wohnimmobiliensektor seien die Konjunkturrisiken überbewertet, schrieb der neu zuständige Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Gewerbeimmobilien sieht er Erholungspotenzial./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 07:22 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Instone Real Estate Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Instone Real Estate Group AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
24,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
15,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,25%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
15,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,75%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,30 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG

12:11 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.12.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
01.12.21 Instone Real Estate Group Outperform Credit Suisse Group
23.11.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
18.11.21 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

mehr Instone Real Estate Group AG News
Kursziele Instone Real Estate Group Aktie

+71,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +71,48%
Ø Kursziel: 27,30
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
20
22
24
26
28
30
32
Warburg Research
31,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
21 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +71,48%
Ø Kursziel: 27,30
alle Instone Real Estate Group AG Kursziele

