DAX mit Gewinnen -- Nikkei schließt deutlich tiefer - China-Börse gewinnt -- SAP meldet starke Ergebnisse für Q3 -- VW-Lkw-Holding TRATON übertrifft Erwartungen -- Meta, ASML, Geely im Fokus
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Filmfirma verklagt Tesla und Musk - Aktivisten besetzen Bagger
SAP-Aktie mit neuem Rekordhoch: SAP meldet starke Ergebnisse - Gewinnprognose angehoben
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

197,20 EUR -2,35 EUR -1,18 %
STU
201,80 EUR -7,20 EUR -3,44 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 20,62 Mrd. EUR

KGV 71,27 Div. Rendite 0,29

WKN A2AJKS

ISIN FR0013154002

Symbol SDMHF

UBS AG

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral

10:46 Uhr
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
197,20 EUR -2,35 EUR -1,18%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Sartorius Stedim Biotech nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 194 auf 215 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Matthew Weston begründete das höhere Kursziel für die Aktien des Biotechnologieunternehmens in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit generell höheren Bewertungen in der Branche./bek/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2024 / 03:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2024 / 03:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

