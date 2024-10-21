Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
Marktkap. 20,62 Mrd. EURKGV 71,27 Div. Rendite 0,29
WKN A2AJKS
ISIN FR0013154002
Symbol SDMHF
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Sartorius Stedim Biotech nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 194 auf 215 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Matthew Weston begründete das höhere Kursziel für die Aktien des Biotechnologieunternehmens in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie unter anderem mit generell höheren Bewertungen in der Branche./bek/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2024 / 03:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2024 / 03:12 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
215,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
201,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,54%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
197,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,03%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Weston
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
204,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|10:46
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
