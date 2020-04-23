ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 400 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach überraschend guten Ergebnissen im ersten Quartal stockte Analyst Andrew Stott seine Schätzungen für den Stickstoffdüngerkonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 20:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



