Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

29,93EUR
+0,72EUR
+2,46%
15:07:24
STU
347,40NOK
-2,97NOK
-0,85%
15:39:06
BTE
24.04.2020 14:56

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 400 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach überraschend guten Ergebnissen im ersten Quartal stockte Analyst Andrew Stott seine Schätzungen für den Stickstoffdüngerkonzern in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2020 / 20:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
344,10 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
347,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,17%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
392,50 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:56 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
12:01 Uhr Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
23.04.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.20 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

mehr Yara International ASA News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+13,01%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,01%
Ø Kursziel: 392,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
380,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
360,00 NKr
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,01%
Ø Kursziel: 392,50
Aktuelle Analysen

14:22 Uhr Intel market-perform
14:10 Uhr Uniper Halten
14:10 Uhr Volvo (B) Neutral
14:08 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com kaufen
14:07 Uhr Kering Equal-Weight
14:06 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
14:05 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
14:03 Uhr Sanofi buy
14:02 Uhr Eni buy
14:02 Uhr Uniper Hold
14:00 Uhr Eni buy
14:00 Uhr Air Liquide buy
13:59 Uhr Unilever Hold
13:57 Uhr Unilever Hold
13:55 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
13:52 Uhr Nestlé buy
13:47 Uhr BASF Hold
13:47 Uhr Bayer buy
13:46 Uhr Covestro Hold
13:46 Uhr K+S Sell
13:45 Uhr VINCI buy
13:45 Uhr Linde buy
13:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
13:41 Uhr UniCredit Conviction Buy
13:40 Uhr Sanofi overweight
13:38 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop neutral
13:37 Uhr RTL Neutral
13:37 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
13:36 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
13:35 Uhr Intel overweight
13:35 Uhr Saint-Gobain Neutral
13:33 Uhr Nestlé overweight
13:31 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
13:27 Uhr Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
13:27 Uhr Air Liquide Neutral
13:25 Uhr Sanofi buy
13:24 Uhr Nestlé buy
13:19 Uhr PUMA Outperform
13:07 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
12:40 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
12:37 Uhr SAP add
12:30 Uhr Eni Underweight
12:17 Uhr Ryanair overweight
12:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
12:16 Uhr easyJet Equal weight
12:16 Uhr Air France-KLM Equal weight
12:12 Uhr Südzucker Halten
12:11 Uhr Südzucker Halten
12:10 Uhr TAKKT buy
12:08 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy

