ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Yara nach Quartalszahlen des Düngemittelherstellers von 420 auf 400 norwegische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. An seinen Schätzungen für die Jahre bis 2022 hätten die Resultate weitgehend nichts geändert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das neue Kursziel gehe indes auf mittelfristig niedrigere Annahmen für den Gewinn je Aktie zurück./gl/mis