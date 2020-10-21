  • Suche
Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

31,23EUR
-0,28EUR
-0,89%
11:31:15
STU
340,30NOK
-3,12NOK
-0,91%
13:13:06
BTE
26.10.2020 12:06

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Yara vor dem anstehenden, neuen Fünfjahresplan der Kommunistischen Partei Chinas auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegischen Kronen belassen. Nach Aussagen von Präsident Xi Jinping zur Dekarbonisierung des Landes bis 2060 seien die Anlegererwartungen für einen stärkeren Fokus auf Erneuerbare Energien gestiegen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Düngemittelhersteller Yara könnte von längerfristig geringeren Harnstoffexporten aus China profitieren, wenn die auf Kohlestrom basierende Produktion zurückgefahren werde./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2020 / 18:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.10.2020 / 18:25 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
31,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1.177,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
340,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,54%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
394,17 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

12:06 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
21.10.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
21.10.20 Yara International ASA buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.10.20 Yara International ASA Neutral Credit Suisse Group
20.10.20 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+15,83%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,83%
Ø Kursziel: 394,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
340
350
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
UBS AG
400,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
420,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
340,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,83%
Ø Kursziel: 394,17
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

