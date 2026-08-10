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EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process

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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Other
PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process

10-Aug-2026 / 20:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Ad hoc announcement
to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR

PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process

Cuxhaven, 10 August 2026 – In light of recent media reports, PNE AG clarifies, with regard to the structured process it has initiated to seek an investor for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of its shares, that the market interest received indicates that the price expectations of potential acquirers are below the current market price level of the PNE share.

Against this background, it is currently uncertain whether a transaction will materialise and what its terms would be. PNE AG will inform the market of any relevant further developments in accordance with applicable law.

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Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com

PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com


End of Inside Information

10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnegroup.com
Internet: https://www.pnegroup.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
WKN: A0JBPG, A30VJW
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
EQS News ID: 2380314

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service
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2380314  10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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