EQS-Adhoc: PNE AG updates on ongoing sales process
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EQS-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Other
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Ad hoc announcement
Cuxhaven, 10 August 2026 – In light of recent media reports, PNE AG clarifies, with regard to the structured process it has initiated to seek an investor for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of its shares, that the market interest received indicates that the price expectations of potential acquirers are below the current market price level of the PNE share.
Against this background, it is currently uncertain whether a transaction will materialise and what its terms would be. PNE AG will inform the market of any relevant further developments in accordance with applicable law.
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Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: alexander.lennemann@pnegroup.com
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: christopher.rodler@pnegroup.com
End of Inside Information
10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pnegroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.pnegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200KEHI6OQSGGN373
|EQS News ID:
|2380314
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2380314 10-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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