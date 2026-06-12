Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles

Partners Group is issuing this statement following media interest in unfounded market rumors alleging that the firm is considering additional liquidity restrictions on or freezing its evergreen vehicles. Partners Group has no intention of altering any documented liquidity mechanisms and has no plans to freeze any of its evergreen vehicles, given their portfolios are healthy and they have sufficient liquidity in line with the target allocations.

The two evergreen funds in question have achieved returns of approximately 5x since inception and have delivered robust performance in 2025, generating around 15% in realizations with similar expectations for 2026. Both funds’ current liquidity positions are further supported by ongoing distributions from their underlying portfolios (c. 15% in 2025 and 8% YTD in 2026) as well as undrawn credit facilities. Both funds continue to invest and remain open for subscriptions.

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Partners Group also reconfirms its previously communicated financial guidance.