DAX24.635 +1,8%Est506.188 +2,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,0500 -0,1%Nas25.889 +0,3%Bitcoin55.037 +0,3%Euro1,1567 ±0,0%Öl87,33 -2,0%Gold4.214 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F Siemens Energy ENER6Y SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 adidas A1EWWW Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Adobe 871981
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Friedenshoffnung im Iran-Krieg: DAX geht mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- SpaceX-Aktie an der Börse - Mega-IPO schlägt alle Rekorde -- Intel, NVIDIA im Fokus
Top News
S&P 500 erklimmt neue Rekorde: Warum die Tech-Rally zum Risiko werden könnte S&P 500 erklimmt neue Rekorde: Warum die Tech-Rally zum Risiko werden könnte
US-Milliardenportfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank in Q1: Aktien von NVIDIA & Co. enthalten US-Milliardenportfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank in Q1: Aktien von NVIDIA & Co. enthalten
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles

12.06.26 21:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Partners Group AG
697,80 CHF 11,40 CHF 1,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Partners Group / Key word(s): Funds
Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles

12.06.2026 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 12 June 2026

<div> <!-- sh_cad_2 --><p><span><span>Partners Group is issuing this statement following media interest in unfounded market rumors alleging that the firm is considering additional liquidity restrictions on or freezing its evergreen vehicles. <a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie">Partners Group</a> has no intention of altering any documented liquidity mechanisms and has no plans to freeze any of its evergreen vehicles, given their portfolios are healthy and they have sufficient liquidity in line with the target allocations.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_3 --></p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>The two evergreen funds in question have achieved returns of approximately 5x since inception and have delivered robust performance in 2025, generating around 15% in realizations with similar expectations for 2026. Both funds’ current liquidity positions are further supported by ongoing distributions from their underlying portfolios (c. 15% in 2025 and 8% YTD in 2026) as well as undrawn credit facilities. Both funds continue to invest and remain open for subscriptions.</span></span><div class="page-content__item--space margin-vertical-1.00"><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="middle2" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--middle"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="middle2" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="m_mrec_btf_2" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div></div></p> <p> </p> <p><span><span>Partners Group also reconfirms its previously communicated financial guidance.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_5 --></p> </div> </div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><span><strong>About Partners Group</strong></span><br/><span>Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit</span><span> </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9a656233df69a58dcbe72431c9452591&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank" title="https://www.partnersgroup.com/" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>www.partnersgroup.com</u></span></a><span> </span><span>or follow us on</span><span> </span><a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7ab37d436186f85f9b01d8a03a606755&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank" title="https://www.linkedin.com/company/partners-group/" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>LinkedIn</u></span></a><span>.</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p><span><span><span><span><strong>Shareholder relations contact</strong></span><br/><span>Dr. Adrien-Paul Lambillon</span><br/><span>Phone: +44 207 575 2590</span><br/><span>Email: </span></span><a href="mailto:adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>adrien-paul.lambillon@partnersgroup.com</u></span></a></span></span><div class="page-content__item--space margin-vertical-1.00"><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="middle3" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--middle"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="middle3" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_4" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div></div></p> <p><span><span><span><strong>Media relations contact</strong><br/> Alec Zimmermann<br/> Phone: +41 41 784 69 68<br/> Email: </span></span></span><span><span><a href="mailto:alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com" style="text-decoration: underline;"><span><u>alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com</u></span></a></span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/> View original content: <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ae2f885a56c7611e147e2b7c330e9cd&application_id=2345460&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a&application_name=news" target="_blank">EQS News</a> <!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">Partners Group</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zugerstrasse 57</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">6341 Baar</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 41 784 60 00</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+ 41 41 784 60 01</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0024608827</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Valor:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2460882 </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2345460</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_10 --><p> 2345460  12.06.2026 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2345460&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~8d7ed4e1-85a7-4f44-b2b8-12469c02be5a" alt=" " width="0" height="0" border="0"/> </div><!--CenterColumn_1--><article class="page-content__item--space ad-container margin-top-1.00" data-ad="hide"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Partners Group</h2><p>Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Partners Group</p><p class="font-color-red display-none" id="lvgCustomHandleInfo">Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen</p><div class="tab-region" data-sg-tab-region="tab-region-news-leverage-search"><nav class="tab-region__navigation"><div class="tab" data-sg-tab="tab-region-news-leverage-search"><div class="tab__list"><div class="tab__item tab__item--active" data-sg-tab-item="news-leverage-search-long" onClick="setIVWPixel();RenderBlocking.reloadAdMarketer('marketer_mgid', 'slot_recommendation_stream');">Long</div><div class="tab__item" data-sg-tab-item="news-leverage-search-short" onClick="setIVWPixel();RenderBlocking.reloadAdMarketer('marketer_mgid', 'slot_recommendation_stream');">Short</div><div class="tab__after padding-end-0.00"><div class="grid grid--gap-0.50"><div class="grid__item-6 flex flex--vertical-center flex--horizontal-end display-none-xs">Hebel wählen:</div><div class="grid__item-6 grid__item-12--xs flex flex--gap-0.25 flex--vertical-center lvgHandleContainer"><span class="badge font-size-x1.250 lvgHandle badge--success pointer" id="lvgHandle5">5x</span><span class="badge font-size-x1.250 lvgHandle pointer" id="lvgHandle10">10x</span><span class="badge font-size-x1.250 lvgHandle pointer" id="lvgHandleCustom"><span class="icon icon--pencil icon--scale-1500"></span></span><span class="badge display-none" id="lvgCustomHandles"><input class="input input--stretch margin-end-0.25" type="number" min="1" max="100" id="lvgInputField"><span class="font-size-x1.250 margin-end-0.25 lvgHandle pointer" id="lvgHandleAccept"><span class="icon icon--plus icon--scale-1250"></span></span><span class="font-size-x1.250 margin-end-0.25 lvgHandle pointer" id="lvgHandleCancel"><span class="icon icon--minus icon--scale-1250"></span></span></span></div></div></div></div></div></nav><div class="tab-region__container"><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="news-leverage-search-long"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table table--content-right table--col-4-text-align-left"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Name</th><th class="table__th">Hebel</th><th class="table__th">KO</th><th class="table__th">Emittent</th></tr></thead><tbody id="lvgProductList--long" class="table__tbody"></tbody></table><div id="lvgProductDisclaimer--long" class="font-size-x0.750 font-color-gray"></div></div></div><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="news-leverage-search-short"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table table--content-right table--col-4-text-align-left"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Name</th><th class="table__th">Hebel</th><th class="table__th">KO</th><th class="table__th">Emittent</th></tr></thead><tbody id="lvgProductList--short" class="table__tbody"></tbody></table><div id="lvgProductDisclaimer--short" class="font-size-x0.750 font-color-gray"></div></div></div></div></div><div class="border-radius-rounded background-color-gray-200"> <span class="display-none-md flex flex--gap-0.50 flex--vertical-center flex--horizontal-between padding-1.00"> <span class="icon icon--info icon--scale-1250"></span> <span class="font-size-x1.000 font-color-black"><b>Risikohinweis:</b> Im Durchschnitt erleiden <b>7 von 10 Kleinanlegern</b> Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. <b>Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte</b> und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet. </span> </span> <span class="display-none display-block-md padding-0.50"> <span class="icon icon--info icon--scale-1250 padding-end-0.50"></span> <span class="font-size-x1.000 font-color-black"><b>Risikohinweis:</b> Im Durchschnitt erleiden <b>7 von 10 Kleinanlegern</b> Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. <b>Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte</b> und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet. </span> </span></div><script>var strlvgNewsId = '15743116';var strlvgProductISIN = 'CH0024608827';</script><span class="ad-hint ad-hint--right display-block">Wer­bung</span></article><!--CenterColumn_2--><article class="page-content__item--space native-content-ad-container margin-top-1.00 display-none" id="native-content-ad"><script>let resortNumber = 1;let ncaRequestUrl = 'https://www.finanzen.net';let shareName = 'Partners Group';</script><script async src="https://scripts.finanzen.net/js/native-content-ads.min.js?dt=223"></script></article></article><!--CenterColumn_4--><div class="page-content__item page-content__item--space ad-container ad-container--remove"><div data-widget-id-desktop="1739318" data-widget-id-mobile="1743310" data-marketer="marketer_mgid" data-placement="placement_recommendation_stream" data-slot="slot_recommendation_stream" data-type="_mgwidget"></div></div><!--CenterColumn_5--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Nachrichten zu Partners Group AG</h2><script> function loadNzaSubnavi(intType) { if (intType === 1) { $('#sub-navi-news').addClass('flex').show(); $('#list_navi_subselect_sort').show(); $('#list_navi_subselect_language').show(); } else if (intType === 2) { $('#sub-navi-news').addClass('flex').show(); $('#list_navi_subselect_language').hide(); $('#list_navi_subselect_sort').show(); } else { $('#sub-navi-news').hide().removeClass('flex'); } } var switchMoreLink = '{0}{1}{2}partners_group'; var switchOptions = [1,1,1]; var switchMoreLinkOptions = ['/news/','','','-news']; </script><div><nav class="tab-region__navigation"><div class="tab" data-sg-tab="tab-region-news"><div class="tab__list"><div class="tab__item tab__item--active" onClick="switchOptions[0] = [1];switchOptions[1] = [1];switchMoreLinkOptions[0] = '/news/';switchMoreLinkOptions[3] = '-news';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN', switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);loadNzaSubnavi(2);">Relevant</div><div class="tab__item" onClick="switchOptions[0] = 2;switchMoreLinkOptions[0] = '/nachrichten/alle/';switchMoreLinkOptions[3] = '-news';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN', switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);loadNzaSubnavi(1);">Alle</div><div class="tab__item" onClick="switchOptions[0] = [3];switchOptions[1] = [1];switchMoreLinkOptions[0] = '/nachrichten/unternehmen/';switchMoreLinkOptions[3] = '-news';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN', switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);loadNzaSubnavi(2);">vom Unternehmen</div><div class="tab__item" onClick="switchOptions = [4,1,1];switchMoreLinkOptions[0] = '/nachrichten/peergroup/';switchMoreLinkOptions[3] = '-news';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN', switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);loadNzaSubnavi(3);">Peer Group</div></div></div></nav><div class="padding-top-1.00"><div id="sub-navi-news" class="flex flex--vertical-center flex--gap-0.50 margin-bottom-0.50"><span id="list_navi_subselect_sort" class="flex flex--vertical-center flex--gap-0.50"><span class="font-height-widest display-none-xs">Sortieren:</span><span style="--sg-border-radius: 1em;border-color: currentColor;" class="pointer border-thin border-radius-rounded padding-horizontal-0.50 padding-vertical-0.25 font-color-brand-finnet" onclick="switchOptions[2] = 1;switchMoreLinkOptions[2] = '';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN',switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);">Datum</span><span style="--sg-border-radius: 1em;border-color: transparent;" class="pointer border-thin border-radius-rounded padding-horizontal-0.50 padding-vertical-0.25 font-color-text" onclick="switchOptions[2] = 2;switchMoreLinkOptions[2] = '';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN',switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);">Meistgelesen</span></span><div id="list_navi_subselect_language"><div class="button-group"><button class="button button--flag" onclick="switchOptions[1] = 2;switchMoreLinkOptions[1] = 'de/';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN',switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);" tabindex="0" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="German"><span class="flag flag--de"></span></button><button class="button button--flag" onclick="switchOptions[1] = 3;switchMoreLinkOptions[1] = 'en/';toggleContentElements(switchOptions, 'BoxNZARN',switchMoreLink, switchMoreLinkOptions);" tabindex="0" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="English"><span class="flag flag--gb"></span></button></div></div></div><div><div id="BoxNZARN_1_1_1" class=""><div class="article-layout"><div class="article-layout__list"><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser article-teaser--media-left" href="/nachricht/aktien/smi-papier-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-gewinn-haette-ein-partners-group-investment-von-vor-10-jahren-abgeworfen-15739445"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-11T10:00:49">11.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__source">finanzen.net</span><span class="article-teaser__kicker">Profitable Partners Group-Anlage?</span><span class="article-teaser__media"><img class="article-teaser__image img" src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/partners-group-logo-660.jpg?impolicy=w305" width="305" height="139" alt="" loading="lazy"></span><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen">SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Partners Group-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/freitagshandel-in-zuerich-smi-zum-handelsende-freundlich-15742866"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-12T17:57:53">12.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__source">finanzen.net</span><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Freitagshandel in Zürich: SMI zum Handelsende freundlich">Freitagshandel in Zürich: SMI zum Handelsende freundlich</span></a></div></div></div></div><div id="BoxNZARN_1_1_2" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=relevant&NewsLanguage=all&NewsSort=mostread"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_1_1" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=all&NewsSort=date"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_1_2" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=all&NewsSort=mostread"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_2_1" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=de&NewsSort=date"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_2_2" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=de&NewsSort=mostread"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_3_1" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=en&NewsSort=date"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_2_3_2" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=all&NewsLanguage=en&NewsSort=mostread"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_3_1_1" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=company&NewsLanguage=all&NewsSort=date"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_3_1_2" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=newsToSharesDetail&stURL=partners%5Fgroup&stName=Partners+Group+AG&stKurz=Partners+Group&stInstrumentNr=17603&stISIN=CH0024608827&stPPRegel=nza&stRessortPage=&blTitleH3=&NewsGroup=company&NewsLanguage=all&NewsSort=mostread"></div><div id="BoxNZARN_4_1_1" class="lazy display-none" data-url="/holedaten.asp?strFrag=fragNzaPeerGroup&strParams=17603|0|Partners Group"></div></div></div><script>loadNzaSubnavi(2);</script></div><div class="grid grid--gap-0.50 margin-top-0.50"><div class="grid__item-10 grid__item-12--md"><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/news/partners_group-news">mehr Partners Group News <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/news/partners_group-news">mehr Partners Group News</a></div></div><div class="grid__item-2 grid__item-4--md"><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/rss/partners_group-rss-feed">RSS Feed <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/rss/partners_group-rss-feed">RSS Feed</a></div></div><div class="grid__item-12 grid__item-8--md"><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/mynews/?pkAktieNr=17603&stAction=add">zu myNews hinzufügen <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/mynews/?pkAktieNr=17603&stAction=add">zu myNews hinzufügen</a></div></div></div></article><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="middle4" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--middle"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="middle4" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--CenterColumn_6--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><div class="headline"><h2 class="headline__h4">Analysen zu Partners Group AG</h2><span class="headline__side headline__side--center"><span class="icon icon--info icon--scale-1500 pointer" data-sg-tooltip-ref="stock-analysis-tooltip" data-sg-tooltip-placement="bottom"></span></span></div><div class="tab-region" data-sg-tab-region="stock-analysis"><nav class="tab-region__navigation"><div class="tab" data-sg-tab="stock-analysis"><div class="tab__list"><div class="tab__item tab__item--active" data-sg-tab-item="all" onClick="setIVWPixel();">Alle</div><div class="tab__item" data-sg-tab-item="buy" onClick="setIVWPixel();">Buy</div><div class="tab__item" data-sg-tab-item="hold" onClick="setIVWPixel();">Hold</div><div class="tab__item" data-sg-tab-item="sell" onClick="setIVWPixel();">Sell</div></div></div></nav><div class="tab-region__container"><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="all"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Datum</th><th class="table__th padding-horizontal-0.00"></th><th class="table__th">Rating</th><th class="table__th">Analyst</th></tr></thead><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">25.01.2013</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_halten-vontobel_research_480747">Partners Group halten</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">16.01.2013</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_halten-vontobel_research_480256">Partners Group halten</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">14.12.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--positive arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_kaufen-sarasin_research_478997">Partners Group kaufen</a></td><td class="table__td">Sarasin Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">06.11.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--positive arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_buy-sarasin_research_472973">Partners Group buy</a></td><td class="table__td">Sarasin Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">05.11.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_hold-vontobel_research_472718">Partners Group hold</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr></table></div></div><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="buy"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Datum</th><th class="table__th padding-horizontal-0.00"></th><th class="table__th">Rating</th><th class="table__th">Analyst</th></tr></thead><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">14.12.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--positive arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_kaufen-sarasin_research_478997">Partners Group kaufen</a></td><td class="table__td">Sarasin Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">06.11.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--positive arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_buy-sarasin_research_472973">Partners Group buy</a></td><td class="table__td">Sarasin Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">16.01.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--positive arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_overweight-morgan_stanley_432787">Partners Group overweight</a></td><td class="table__td">Morgan Stanley</td></tr></table></div></div><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="hold"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Datum</th><th class="table__th padding-horizontal-0.00"></th><th class="table__th">Rating</th><th class="table__th">Analyst</th></tr></thead><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">25.01.2013</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_halten-vontobel_research_480747">Partners Group halten</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">16.01.2013</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_halten-vontobel_research_480256">Partners Group halten</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">05.11.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_hold-vontobel_research_472718">Partners Group hold</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">05.11.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_neutral-sarasin_research_472717">Partners Group neutral</a></td><td class="table__td">Sarasin Research</td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td">05.09.2012</td><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><span class="arrow arrow--analysis"></span></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/analyse/partners_group_hold-vontobel_research_464403">Partners Group hold</a></td><td class="table__td">Vontobel Research</td></tr></table></div></div><div class="tab-region__content" data-sg-tab-region-content="sell"><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><thead class="table__thead"><tr class="table__tr"><th class="table__th">Datum</th><th class="table__th padding-horizontal-0.00"></th><th class="table__th">Rating</th><th class="table__th">Analyst</th></tr></thead><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td" colspan="4"><p>Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.</p>Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im <a href="/analysen/partners_group-analysen/verkaufen" rel="nofollow">Archiv</a></td></tr></table></div></div></div><div class="tooltip" data-sg-tooltip="" data-sg-tooltip-id="stock-analysis-tooltip"><p>Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Partners Group AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.</p><p><strong>Alle:</strong> Alle Empfehlungen</p><div><strong>Buy:</strong> Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"</div><div><strong>Hold:</strong> Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"</div><div><strong>Sell:</strong> Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"</div></div></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/analysen/partners_group-analysen">mehr Analysen <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/analysen/partners_group-analysen">mehr Analysen</a></div></article></div><aside class="page-content__side"><!--RightColumn_1--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Newssuche</h2><form id="searchForm" class="page-content__item--space" action="/news/news_suchergebnis.asp" method="POST"><div class="form-group form-group--icon"><input class="input input--stretch" type="search" name="stSuchterm" maxlength="30" placeholder="Suchtext"><span class="form-group__icon icon icon--search"></span></div><div><input class="input width-100-%" type="date" name="stSuchtermDate" value="2026-06-13"></div><div><div class="display-none"><input type="submit" value="senden"></div><button class="button button--primary button--stretch" onclick="submitForm($(this));" tabindex="0" aria-pressed="false">Suche</button></div></form></article><!--RightColumn_2--><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="d_mrec" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-big"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="d_mrec" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_5" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--RightColumn_3--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Meistgelesene Partners Group News</h2><div class="article-layout"><div class="article-layout__list"><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/branchenproblem-nach-kurseinbruch-der-aktie-partners-group-mitgruender-will-kuenftig-besser-kommunizieren-15732059"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-08T15:58:00">08.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Nach Kurseinbruch der Aktie: Partners Group-Mitgründer will künftig besser kommunizieren">Nach Kurseinbruch der Aktie: Partners Group-Mitgründer will künftig besser kommunizieren</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/private-equity-partners-group-aktie-bricht-nach-ruecknahme-stopp-bei-fonds-ein-15725574"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-03T16:13:00">03.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Partners Group-Aktie bricht nach Rücknahme-Stopp bei Fonds ein">Partners Group-Aktie bricht nach Rücknahme-Stopp bei Fonds ein</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/smi-papier-partners-group-aktie-mit-dieser-dividende-bereitet-partners-group-aktionaeren-eine-freude-15701683"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-21T10:02:40">21.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Partners Group Aktionären eine Freude">SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Partners Group Aktionären eine Freude</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/smi-titel-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-verlust-haette-eine-partners-group-investition-von-vor-einem-jahr-eingebracht-15701641"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-21T10:00:49">21.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Partners Group-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht ">SMI-Titel Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Partners Group-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht </span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/smi-papier-partners-group-aktie-so-viel-verlust-haette-ein-investment-in-partners-group-von-vor-5-jahren-bedeutet-15727611"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-04T10:00:53">04.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Partners Group von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet">SMI-Papier Partners Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Partners Group von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/six-handel-spi-mittags-im-plus-15704522"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-22T12:25:44">22.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SIX-Handel: SPI mittags im Plus">SIX-Handel: SPI mittags im Plus</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/schwacher-handel-smi-sackt-zum-start-des-mittwochshandels-ab-15725280"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-03T09:27:43">03.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Schwacher Handel: SMI sackt zum Start des Mittwochshandels ab">Schwacher Handel: SMI sackt zum Start des Mittwochshandels ab</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/freundlicher-handel-schlussendlich-gewinne-im-spi-15705387"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-22T17:57:43">22.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Freundlicher Handel: Schlussendlich Gewinne im SPI">Freundlicher Handel: Schlussendlich Gewinne im SPI</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/minuszeichen-in-zuerich-smi-faellt-zum-start-15713905"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-28T09:27:42">28.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI fällt zum Start">Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI fällt zum Start</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/gewinne-in-zuerich-spi-zum-handelsende-staerker-15700285"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-05-20T17:57:43">20.05.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Gewinne in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende stärker">Gewinne in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende stärker</span></a></div></div></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/news/partners_group-news" title="Weitere Partners Group News">weitere Partners Group News <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/news/partners_group-news" title="Weitere Partners Group News">mehr</a></div></article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 4040 chars in 0,0166 seconds on 13.06.2026 04:26:02 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_4--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space ad-container" data-ad="hide"><h3 class="headline headline--h4">Trading-News</h3><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-whs" title="WH SelfInvest"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/wh-selfinvest-trading-news?news=cfd%2Foracle%2Daktie%2Dnach%2Druecksetzer%2Dki%2Dchance%2Doder%2Dmilliardenrisiko%2D15742937" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Oracle Aktie nach Rücksetzer: KI-Chance oder Milliardenrisiko?">Oracle Aktie nach Rücksetzer: KI-Chance oder Milliardenrisiko?</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-socgen" title="SOCIETE GENERALE"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/socgen-insidebox?news=aktien%2Fsenkt%2Dauch%2Ddie%2Dfed%2Dkommende%2Dwoche%2Dihre%2Dzinsen%2D15742683" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Senkt auch die Fed kommende Woche ihre Zinsen?">Senkt auch die Fed kommende Woche ihre Zinsen?</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-vontobel-2" title="Bank Vontobel Europe AG"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/vontobel-insidebox?news=zertifikate%2Fein%2Dleichtes%2Dbeben%2Dauf%2Ddem%2Dmarkt%2D15742652" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Ein leichtes Beben auf dem Markt">Ein leichtes Beben auf dem Markt</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-ubs" title="UBS"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/ubs-insidebox?news=zertifikate%2Flvmh%2Dder%2Dnaechste%2Dversuch%2D15742082" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="LVMH – Der nächste Versuch">LVMH – Der nächste Versuch</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-ing" title="ING Bank Deutschland AG"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/ing-trading-news?news=cfd%2Fsentiment%2Ddeutet%2Dklaren%2Dweiteren%2Dkursanstieg%2Dan%2D15742083" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Sentiment deutet klaren weiteren Kursanstieg an">Sentiment deutet klaren weiteren Kursanstieg an</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image-logo-hsbc" title="HSBC"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/hsbc-trading-news?news=zertifikate%2Fgroesster%2Dboersengang%2Dder%2Dhistorie%2Dvon%2Dspacex%2D15742043" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Größter Börsengang der Historie von SpaceX">Größter Börsengang der Historie von SpaceX</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><div class="image_logo_capitalcom" title="Capital.com"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/capital-com-trading-news?news=cfd%2Fspacex%2Dboersengang%2Dmit%2Dpreis%2Dvon%2D135%2Dvor%2Dnasdaq%2Ddebuet%2D15742194&utm_source=finanzen&utm_campaign=Finanzen-2025-Integration&utm_medium=content" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="SpaceX-Börsengang mit Preis von 135 $ vor Nasdaq-Debüt">SpaceX-Börsengang mit Preis von 135 $ vor Nasdaq-Debüt</a></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/nachrichten/trading-news">alle Trading-News <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/nachrichten/trading-news">alle Trading-News</a></div><span class="ad-hint ad-hint--right display-block">Wer­bung</span></article><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-big"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_6" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 4561 chars in 0,0146 seconds on 13.06.2026 04:24:41 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_5--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space ad-container" data-ad="hide"><h3 class="headline headline--h4">Investment-News</h3><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-wikifolio-3" title="wikifolio"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/wikifolio-insidebox?news=fonds%2Fwochenschwerpunkt%2Dzwei%2Dboersenwelten%2D15741890" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Wochenschwerpunkt: Zwei Börsenwelten">Wochenschwerpunkt: Zwei Börsenwelten</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-zero-favico" title="Zero"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-finnet-home-investmentnews?news=aktien%2Ffinanzen%2Dnet%2Dzero%2Dtop%2Dkonditionen%2Dbei%2Dunserem%2Dbroker%2Dsichern%2D10701966" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="finanzen.net ZERO - Top-Konditionen bei unserem Broker sichern!">finanzen.net ZERO - Top-Konditionen bei unserem Broker sichern!</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-dje" title="DJE Kapital AG"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/dje-investment-news?news=fonds%2Fki%2Dinvestitionen%2Dund%2Dmonetarisierung%2Dder%2Dtechnologiesektor%2Dordnet%2Dsich%2Dneu%2D15739506" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="KI-Investitionen und Monetarisierung: Der Technologiesektor ordnet sich neu">KI-Investitionen und Monetarisierung: Der Technologiesektor ordnet sich neu</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-vanguard" title="Vanguard"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/vanguard-investment-news?news=fonds%2Funglueckliches%2Dtiming%2Dvs%2Dsparkonto%2Dein%2Dpechvogel%2Danleger%2Dund%2Dsein%2Ddepot%2D15683316" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Unglückliches Timing vs. Sparkonto: Ein Pechvogel-Anleger und sein Depot">Unglückliches Timing vs. Sparkonto: Ein Pechvogel-Anleger und sein Depot</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-bitcap-favico" title="BIT Capital"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/bitcap-investment-news?news=fonds%2Fbit%2Dcapital%2Dwie%2Dagentic%2Dai%2Ddie%2Dmaerkte%2Dbewegt%2D15592683" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="BIT Capital: Wie Agentic AI die Märkte bewegt">BIT Capital: Wie Agentic AI die Märkte bewegt</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-bitwise" title="Bitwise"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/etc-group-investment-news?news=devisen%2Fregulierte%2Dkrypto%2Dwertpapiere%2Dmit%2Ddomizil%2Ddeutschland%2Djetzt%2Dbitwise%2Dentdecken%2D15568704" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Regulierte Krypto-Wertpapiere mit Domizil Deutschland. Jetzt Bitwise entdecken">Regulierte Krypto-Wertpapiere mit Domizil Deutschland. Jetzt Bitwise entdecken</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-libertex" title="Libertex"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="https://g.finanzen.net/libertex-investment-news?news=cfd%2Flibertex%2Dgold%2Dund%2Dsilber%2Dbeenden%2Ddas%2Djahr%2Dauf%2Dhoechststaenden%2D15382486" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="Libertex: Gold und Silber beenden das Jahr auf Höchstständen">Libertex: Gold und Silber beenden das Jahr auf Höchstständen</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><div class="image-logo-etoro" title="eToro"></div></td><td class="table__td"><a class="line-clamp-2" href="/nachricht/aktien/schocks-rallyes-und-rekorde-warum-2025-besser-lief-als-erwartet-15374192" title="Schocks, Rallyes und Rekorde: Warum 2025 besser lief als erwartet">Schocks, Rallyes und Rekorde: Warum 2025 besser lief als erwartet</a></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/nachrichten/investment-news">alle Investment-News <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/nachrichten/investment-news">alle Investment-News</a></div><span class="ad-hint ad-hint--right display-block">Wer­bung</span></article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 2963 chars in 0,0000 seconds on 13.06.2026 03:31:09 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_6--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space ad-container" data-ad="hide"><h3 class="headline headline--h4">Termin-Highlights</h3><div class="article-layout"><div class="article-layout__list"><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser article-teaser--kicker-line article-teaser--small" href="https://app.newstool.de/t/aD2zbYi32nRcHRmtbha8pc/?as=U8WuxCKphenrqYUmQ9ZMoZ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><span class="article-teaser__ad-info"><span class="image-logo-whs" title="WH SelfInvest"></span></span><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-14T18:00:00">14.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__source article-teaser--horizontal-end article-teaser--no-hyphen"><span class="button button--success button--scale-x0.750">Teilnehmen</span></span><span class="article-teaser__kicker">Jochen Schmidt, Michael Voigt</span><span class="article-teaser__title line-clamp-2" title="Private Trader bereiten Live Ihre Handelswoche vor (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)">Private Trader bereiten Live Ihre Handelswoche vor (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser article-teaser--kicker-line article-teaser--small" href="https://app.newstool.de/t/bD2aGN7KUw7imN2fWqBH2s/?as=Xjw7SmpRCbQCzPUreRJpXa" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><span class="article-teaser__ad-info"><span class="image-logo-whs" title="WH SelfInvest"></span></span><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-15T10:30:00">15.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__source article-teaser--horizontal-end article-teaser--no-hyphen"><span class="button button--success button--scale-x0.750">Teilnehmen</span></span><span class="article-teaser__kicker">Andreas Bernstein, Roland Jegen</span><span class="article-teaser__title line-clamp-2" title="Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien">Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser article-teaser--kicker-line article-teaser--small" href="https://app.newstool.de/t/RwJJYx72hVKYSY3eeSGnJs/?as=6afjLJZjywFTq3aYJNuaQF" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><span class="article-teaser__ad-info"><span class="image-logo-whs" title="WH SelfInvest"></span></span><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-16T10:00:00">16.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__source article-teaser--horizontal-end article-teaser--no-hyphen"><span class="button button--success button--scale-x0.750">Teilnehmen</span></span><span class="article-teaser__kicker">David Pieper</span><span class="article-teaser__title line-clamp-2" title="Eine Aktie, eine Option - Börseneinkommen leicht gemacht">Eine Aktie, eine Option - Börseneinkommen leicht gemacht</span></a></div></div></div><span class="ad-hint ad-hint--right display-block">Wer­bung</span></article><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="mrec_btf_2" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-big"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_2" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--RightColumn_7--><div class="page-content__item page-content__item--space border-color-brand-finnet background-color-info"><div class="h4 margin-0.00">Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen</div><p>Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!</p><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="https://g.finanzen.net/beta-labs-rightrail-art-11016269" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Hier informieren! <span class="icon icon--external-link"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md button--icon display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="https://g.finanzen.net/beta-labs-rightrail-art-11016269" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><span class="button__label">Hier informieren!</span><span class="icon icon--external-link"></span></a></div></div><div class="ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none-md ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="mrec_btf_3" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-big"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_3" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--RightColumn_8--><article class="page-content__item--space ad-container" data-ad="hide"><a href="https://g.finanzen.net/bs-anlegerclub" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener"><img class="img margin-auto" src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/240603-bsa-anlegermagazin-315x260px-v2.jpg" width="315" height="260" alt="Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub" title="Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub" loading="lazy"></a><span class="ad-hint ad-hint--right display-block">Wer­bung</span></article><!--CenterColumn_7--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Mehr zur Partners Group-Aktie</h2><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/aktien/partners_group-aktie" title="Partners Group Kurs">Kurs + Chart</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/bilanz_guv/partners_group" title="Partners Group Bilanz / GuV">Bilanz/GuV</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/timesandsales/partners_group" title="Partners Group Times & Sales">Times + Sales</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/schaetzungen/partners_group" title="Partners Group Schätzungen">Schätzungen</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/boersenplaetze/partners_group" title="Partners Group Börsenplätze">Börsenplätze</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/orderbuch/partners_group" title="Partners Group Orderbuch">Orderbuch</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/aktien/aktien_vergleich.asp?pkAktieNr=17603" title="Partners Group Vergleich">Vergleich</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/historische-kurse/partners_group" title="Partners Group Historisch">Historisch</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/chartsignale/aktien/partners_group-chartanalyse" title="Partners Group Chart-Signale">Chart-Analyse</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/dividende/partners_group" title="Partners Group Dividende/HV">Dividende/HV</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/realtimekurs/partners_group" title="Partners Group Realtimekurs (Lang und Schwarz)">Realtimekurs</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/termine/partners_group" title="Partners Group Termine">Termine</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/analysen/partners_group-analysen" title="Partners Group Analysen">Analysen</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/insidertrades/partners_group" title="Partners Group Insidertrades">Insidertrades</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/kursziele/partners_group" title="Partners Group Kursziele">Kursziele</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/unternehmensprofil/partners_group" title="Partners Group Profil">Profil</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/fundamentalanalyse/partners_group" title="Partners Group Fundamentalanalyse">Fundamentalanalyse</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/fonds/suche?shareid=17603" rel="nofollow" title="Partners Group Fonds">Fonds</a></td></tr></tbody></table></div></article><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_7" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--RightColumn_9--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Partners Group Peer Group News</h2>Keine Nachrichten gefunden.</article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 813 chars in 0,0156 seconds on 13.06.2026 04:28:44 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_10--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Heute im Fokus</h2><a class="h4 margin-vertical-0.00" href="/nachricht/aktien/heute-im-fokus-12-06-2026-15741538">Friedenshoffnung im Iran-Krieg: DAX geht mit starken Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- SpaceX-Aktie an der Börse - Mega-IPO schlägt alle Rekorde -- Intel, NVIDIA im Fokus</a><p>Aktien von Lufthansa und TUI starten durch. Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht an: Britische Behörden genehmigen Wegovy-Tablette. Rocket Lab und Astera Labs schaffen den Index-Aufstieg. Adobe: Abgang von Finanzchef vergrault Anleger - Ziele aufgestockt. ProSiebenSat.1: Neue Verantwortungsbereiche für die Senderchefs. Zündet die DroneShield-Aktie jetzt die nächste Aufholjagd?</p></article><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_8" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div><!--RightColumn_11--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space font-align-center align-items-center"><h3 class="headline headline--h4">Entdecke die Börsenstars von morgen!</h3><p>Immer einen Schritt voraus: finanzen.net SmartCaps ist die Heimat für Europas spannendste Small- & Mid-Cap-Aktien – mit täglichen Analysen und klaren Investment-Ideen für dein Renditepotenzial.</p><a class="button button--stretch" href="https://g.finanzen.net/smartcaps-newsseite" rel="nofollow">Zu finanzen.net SmartCaps</a></article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 4485 chars in 0,0000 seconds on 13.06.2026 04:27:29 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_12--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Nachrichten</h2><nav class="tab"><div class="tab__list"><div class="tab__item tab__item--active" onClick="changeContent('fragNachrichtRessortNachrichten','1&blnShowAll=false', 'Newsdetail_JS_C1');RenderBlocking.reloadAdMarketer('marketer_mgid', 'slot_recommendation_stream');">Aktien</div><div class="tab__item" onClick="changeContent('fragNachrichtRessortNachrichten','1&blnShowAll=true', 'Newsdetail_JS_C1');RenderBlocking.reloadAdMarketer('marketer_mgid', 'slot_recommendation_stream');">Alle</div></div></nav><div id="fragNachrichtRessortNachrichten"><div class="article-layout"><div class="article-layout__list"><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/klumpenrisiko-im-fokus-s-p-500-erklimmt-neue-rekorde-warum-die-tech-rally-zum-risiko-werden-koennte-00-15735417"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T04:18:00">04:18</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="S&P 500 erklimmt neue Rekorde: Warum die Tech-Rally zum Risiko werden könnte">S&P 500 erklimmt neue Rekorde: Warum die Tech-Rally zum Risiko werden könnte</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/blick-ins-depot-der-snb-us-milliardenportfolio-der-schweizerischen-nationalbank-in-q1-aktien-von-nvidia-co-enthalten-15697344"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T04:13:00">04:13</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="US-Milliardenportfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank in Q1: Aktien von NVIDIA & Co. enthalten">US-Milliardenportfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank in Q1: Aktien von NVIDIA & Co. enthalten</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/tech-branche-im-fokus-die-highlights-und-lowlights-im-tecdax-gewinner-und-verlierer-der-kw-24-im-ueberblick-15733404"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T03:05:07">03:05</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick">Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 24 im Überblick</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/kw-24-das-waren-die-gewinner-und-verlierer-im-dax-15743317"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T01:22:00">01:22</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX">KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/ots-neue-osnabruecker-zeitung-meyer-werft-chef-nach-rekordminus-auf-dem-15743307"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T00:59:39">00:59</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Meyer-Werft-Chef: Nach Rekordminus "auf dem ...">OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Meyer-Werft-Chef: Nach Rekordminus "auf dem ...</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/in-eigener-sache-wm-2026-endlich-geht-s-los-jetzt-wm-aktion-von-finanzen-net-und-finanzen-net-zero-nutzen-15701815"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-13T00:59:00">00:59</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="WM 2026: Endlich geht's los - jetzt WM-Aktion von finanzen.net und finanzen.net ZERO nutzen">WM 2026: Endlich geht's los - jetzt WM-Aktion von finanzen.net und finanzen.net ZERO nutzen</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/dax-performance-dax-in-kw-24-diese-aktien-gehoerten-zu-den-gewinnern-und-verlierern-15733391"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-12T23:34:00">12.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="DAX in KW 24: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern">DAX in KW 24: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern</span></a></div><div class="article"><a class="article-teaser" href="/nachricht/aktien/musk-ist-erster-billionaer-spacex-ipo-macht-tesla-gruender-elon-musk-zum-ersten-billionaer-15742140"><time class="article-teaser__date" datetime="2026-06-12T23:30:00">12.06.26</time><span class="article-teaser__title" title="SpaceX-IPO macht Tesla-Gründer Elon Musk zum ersten Billionär">SpaceX-IPO macht Tesla-Gründer Elon Musk zum ersten Billionär</span></a></div></div></div></div></article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 3458 chars in 0,0146 seconds on 13.06.2026 02:38:11 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_5--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Top-Rankings</h2><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6146"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/mdax-frankhh-shutterstock-1263199570-79.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6146"><strong>MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6146">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6146">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6145"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/tecdax-EDDY-79x79.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6145"><strong>TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6145">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6145">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6144"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/dax-EDDY-79x79-maksim-kabakou-shutterstock.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6144"><strong>DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/26</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6144">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6144">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/">mehr <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/">mehr</a></div></article><div class="page-content__item--space ad-container page-content__ad sticky display-none display-block-md margin-horizontal-1.00 ad-container ad-container--remove" data-ad-placement="m_mrec_btf" data-ad="hide"><span class="ad-hint margin-start-1.00 display-block">Wer­bung</span><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--mrec-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="mrec_btf_9" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 5567 chars in 0,0000 seconds on 13.06.2026 03:13:28 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_14--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings</h2><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6126"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/gold-79_EDDY.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2026" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6126"><strong>Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2026</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6126">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6126">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6121"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/dax-EDDY-79x79-maksim-kabakou-shutterstock.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2026" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6121"><strong>DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2026</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6121">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6121">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6127"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/unsortiert/ubs-ranking-360b-shutterstock-215512504-79.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="US-Aktien im UBS-Portfolio: Auf diese Werte setzt die Bank in Q1 2026" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6127"><strong>US-Aktien im UBS-Portfolio: Auf diese Werte setzt die Bank in Q1 2026</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">Depot-Check</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6127">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6127">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6114"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/toprankings/teaser/paul-singer-elliott-management-79.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="1. Quartal 2026: Diese Aktien hielt Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management im Depot" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6114"><strong>1. Quartal 2026: Diese Aktien hielt Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management im Depot</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">In diese Aktien hat Paul Singer im ersten Quartal investiert</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6114">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6114">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td padding-horizontal-0.00"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6109"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/mediacenter/toprankings/teaser/icahn-79.jpg" width="79" height="79" title="1. Quartal 2026: So hat Carl Icahn sein Depot angepasst" alt="" loading="lazy"></a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6109"><strong>1. Quartal 2026: So hat Carl Icahn sein Depot angepasst</strong></a><div class="margin-vertical-0.50">So hat Carl Icahn im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert</div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6109">Jetzt durchklicken <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/top_ranking_detail.asp?inRanking=6109">Jetzt durchklicken</a></div></td></tr></tbody></table></div><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/top_ranking/">mehr Top Rankings <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/top_ranking/">mehr Top Rankings</a></div></article> <!-- CacheEngine generated: 2316 chars in 0,0156 seconds on 13.06.2026 03:19:10 from NT --> <!--RightColumn_15--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Umfrage</h2><p>NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Ist der KI-Boom an der Börse heißgelaufen?</p><form class="margin-top-0.50" action="/umfragen/" method="POST" name="FrmUmfrage"><div class="grid grid--gap-row-1.00"><div class="radio grid__item-12"><input class="radio__input" type="radio" id="radio_0" name="pkAntwortNr" value="9876"><label class="radio__label" for="radio_0"><span class="radio-icon pull-left"></span><span class="pull-right mleft-10 label-text">Nein, wir stehen erst am Anfang einer fundamentalen, jahrelangen Tech-Rally</span></label></div><div class="radio grid__item-12"><input class="radio__input" type="radio" id="radio_1" name="pkAntwortNr" value="9877"><label class="radio__label" for="radio_1"><span class="radio-icon pull-left"></span><span class="pull-right mleft-10 label-text">Die Bewertungen sind ambitioniert, aber Qualitätsaktien korrigieren nur kurz gesund</span></label></div><div class="radio grid__item-12"><input class="radio__input" type="radio" id="radio_2" name="pkAntwortNr" value="9878"><label class="radio__label" for="radio_2"><span class="radio-icon pull-left"></span><span class="pull-right mleft-10 label-text">Ja, das erinnert stark an die Dotcom-Blase</span></label></div><div class="radio grid__item-12"><input class="radio__input" type="radio" id="radio_3" name="pkAntwortNr" value="9879"><label class="radio__label" for="radio_3"><span class="radio-icon pull-left"></span><span class="pull-right mleft-10 label-text">Der Hype ist mir zu riskant; ich investiere lieber in traditionelle Branchen</span></label></div></div><div class="margin-top-1.00"></div><div class="display-none"><input type="submit" value="senden"></div><button class="button button--primary button--stretch" onclick="submitForm($(this));" tabindex="0" aria-pressed="false">Abstimmen</button><div><input type="hidden" name="pkUmfrageNr" value="2527"></div></form><div><a class="display-none-md font-whitespace-nowrap-md" href="/umfragen/">Direkt zu den Ergebnissen <span class="icon icon--arrow-double-right icon--scale-0625"></span></a><a class="button button--stretch-md display-none display-inline-flex-md" role="button" href="/umfragen/">Direkt zu den Ergebnissen</a></div></article><!--RightColumn_16--><article class="page-content__item page-content__item--space"><h2 class="headline headline--h4">Quicklinks</h2><div class="horizontal-scrolling"><table class="table"><tbody class="table__tbody"><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/boersenkurse">Beliebteste Aktien</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/aktien/dax-realtimekurse">Realtimekurse</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/indizes">Alle Indizes</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/top50/">Top 50</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/index/dax/topflop">Tops/Flops</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/insiderdaten/">Insiderdaten</a></td><td class="table__td"><a href="/aktien/dividenden/">Dividenden</a></td></tr><tr class="table__tr"><td class="table__td"><a href="/profiluebersicht">Portfolio</a></td><td class="table__td"></td></tr></tbody></table></div></article></aside></section></main><div class="page-layout__ad-footer-top"><div class="page-content__item--space margin-top-2.00 sticky sticky--desktop-deactivate" data-ad-placement="billboard_btf billboard_btf_2"><div class="ad sticky__container sticky__container--billboard-btf"><div class="sticky__item"><div id="footer" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div></div><script>(() => { sharedComponent?.addProp('pageFooterSetting', { controllerName: 'news' }); })()</script> <script> (() => { const vendorScript = document.getElementById('vendor-react'); if (!vendorScript) { const script = document.createElement('script'); script.id = 'vendor-react'; script.src = 'https://shared-components.finanzen.net/component/vendor-react.722e5ac1fa7a0f4b056e.js'; script.defer = true; document.head.appendChild(script); } window['__APP_INITIAL_PROPS__'] = window['__APP_INITIAL_PROPS__'] || {}; window['__APP_INITIAL_PROPS__']['pageFooterSetting'] = window['__APP_INITIAL_PROPS__']['pageFooterSetting'] || {}; window['__APP_INITIAL_PROPS__']['pageFooterSetting'].serverProp = {"controllerName":"shares","showAd":true,"quickLinks":{}}; })(); </script><div id="page-footer-root" data-testid="ssr-component" class="display-contents"><footer class="page-footer" data-testid="page-footer"><div class="page-footer__placements"><div class="page-footer__placements-zero"><div class="page-footer__placement-image"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/b_broker/finzero-zero-badge.svg" alt="finanzen.net zero Badge" class="page-footer__zero-badge" loading="lazy" data-testid="image"/></div><div class="page-footer__placement-content"><div class="page-footer__header">Aktien kaufen zu Top-Konditionen</div><div class="page-footer__text">Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr - jetzt für<!-- --> <strong>0 Euro pro Trade</strong> handeln (zzgl. marktüblicher Spreads)!</div><div class="grid"><div class="grid__item-8 grid__item-12--md grid__item--order-2-md"><a href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-web-footer-button" class="button button--zero" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT INFORMIEREN</a></div><div class="grid__item-4 grid__item-12--md grid__item--order-1-md"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/logo-finanzennetzero-2026.svg" alt="finanzen.net zero" class="" loading="lazy" height="32" data-testid="image"/></div></div></div><div class="page-footer__placement-mobile-button margin-top-1.00"><a href="https://g.finanzen.net/zero-mobile-footer-button" class="button button--stretch button--zero" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT INFORMIEREN</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__placements-oskar"><div class="page-footer__placement-image"><picture><source media="(min-width:992px)" srcSet="https://images.finanzen.net/images/assets/oskar-phones-lg-xl.webp"/><source media="(max-width:991px)" srcSet="https://images.finanzen.net/images/assets/oskar-phones-xs-md.webp"/><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/assets/oskar-phones-xs-md.webp" alt="Oskar App" class="page-footer__mobile-image" loading="lazy" data-testid="image"/></picture></div><div class="page-footer__placement-content"><div class="page-footer__header">Der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan</div><div class="page-footer__text">Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.</div><div class="grid"><div class="grid__item-8 grid__item-12--md grid__item--order-2-md"><a href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskfnetfoot" class="button button--oskar" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a></div><div class="grid__item-4 grid__item-12--md grid__item--order-1-md"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/logos/oskar-logo-footer.png" alt="Oskar" class="" loading="lazy" width="120" data-testid="image"/></div></div></div><div class="page-footer__placement-mobile-button margin-top-1.00"><a href="https://g.finanzen.net/oskfnetfoot" class="button button--stretch button--oskar" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener">JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN</a></div></div></div><div class="page-footer__first-row"><div class="page-footer__quick"><div class="page-footer__header">Aktien Quick Links</div><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/boersenkurse" title="Börsenkurse">Börsenkurse</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktienkurse" title="Aktienkurse">Aktienkurse</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/dax" title="DAX">DAX</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/dax-realtime" title="DAX Realtime">DAX Realtime</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/mdax/werte" title="MDAX">MDAX</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/tecdax" title="TecDAX">TecDAX</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/dow_jones" title="Dow Jones">Dow Jones</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/nasdaq_100" title="Nasdaq 100">Nasdaq 100</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/index/msci-world" title="MSCI World">MSCI World</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/siemens_gamesa_renewable_energy-aktie" title="Siemens Gamesa Aktie">Siemens Gamesa Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/orpeaact-aktie" title="Orpea Aktie">Orpea Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/dhl-aktie" title="Post Aktie">Post Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/powerhouse_energy_group-aktie" title="Powerhouse Energy Aktie">Powerhouse Energy Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/powertap_hydrogen_capital_1-aktie" title="Powertap Hydrogen Capital Aktie">Powertap Hydrogen Capital Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/recharge_resources_1-aktie" title="Recharge Resources Aktie">Recharge Resources Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/santhera-aktie" title="Santhera Aktie">Santhera Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/trillion_energy_international_2-aktie" title="Trillion Energy Aktie">Trillion Energy Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/amazon-aktie" title="Amazon Aktie">Amazon Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/nvidia-aktie" title="Nvidia Aktie">Nvidia Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/rheinmetall-aktie" title="Rheinmetall Aktie">Rheinmetall Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/tesla-aktie" title="Tesla Aktie">Tesla Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/bayer-aktie" title="Bayer Aktie">Bayer Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/dhl-aktie" title="DHL Aktie">DHL Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/basf-aktie" title="BASF Aktie">BASF Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/dax-realtimekurse" title="DAX Realtime">DAX Realtime</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/commerzbank-aktie" title="Commerzbank Aktie">Commerzbank Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/siemens_energy-aktie" title="Siemens Energy Aktie">Siemens Energy Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/tui-aktie" title="TUI Aktie">TUI Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/allianz-aktie" title="Allianz Aktie">Allianz Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/siemens-aktie" title="Siemens Aktie">Siemens Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/lufthansa-aktie" title="Lufthansa Aktie">Lufthansa Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/volkswagen_vz-aktie" title="VW Aktie">VW Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/byd-aktie" title="Byd Aktie">Byd Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/deutsche_bank-aktie" title="Deutsche Bank Aktie">Deutsche Bank Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/nel-aktie" title="Nel Asa Aktie">Nel Asa Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/microsoft-aktie" title="Microsoft Aktie">Microsoft Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/plug_power-aktie" title="Plug Power Aktie">Plug Power Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/biontech-aktie" title="Biontech Aktie">Biontech Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/jinkosolar-aktie" title="Jinksolar Aktie">Jinksolar Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/apple-aktie" title="Apple Aktie">Apple Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/sap-aktie" title="SAP Aktie">SAP Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/daimler_truck-aktie" title="Daimler Truck Aktie">Daimler Truck Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/renk-aktie" title="Renk Aktie">Renk Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/mercedes-benz-aktie" title="Mercedes Aktie">Mercedes Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/fielmann-aktie" title="Lufthansa Aktie">Lufthansa Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/ferrari-aktie" title="Ferrari Aktie">Ferrari Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/hensoldt-aktie" title="Hensoldt Aktie">Hensoldt Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/paypal-aktie" title="Paypal Aktie">Paypal Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/deutsche_telekom-aktie" title="Telekom Aktie">Telekom Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/vivendi-aktie" title="Vivendi Aktie">Vivendi Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/moderna-aktie" title="Moderna Aktie">Moderna Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/super_micro-aktie" title="Super Micro Computer Aktie">Super Micro Computer Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/rwe-aktie" title="RWE Aktie">RWE Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/novo_nordisk-aktie" title="Novo Nordisk Aktie">Novo Nordisk Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/infineon-aktie" title="Infineon Aktie">Infineon Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/coinbase-aktie" title="Coinbase Aktie">Coinbase Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/palantir-aktie" title="Palantir Aktie">Palantir Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/amd-aktie" title="AMD Aktie">AMD Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/alphabet_a-aktie" title="Alphabet Aktie">Alphabet Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/airbus-aktie" title="Airbus Aktie">Airbus Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/bmw-aktie" title="BMW Aktie">BMW Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/thyssenkrupp-aktie" title="Thyssenkrupp Aktie">Thyssenkrupp Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/meta_platforms-aktie" title="Meta Aktie">Meta Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/porsche-aktie" title="Porsche Aktie">Porsche Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/dow_jones-realtimekurse" title="Dow Jones">Dow Jones</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/porsche_sportwagen-aktie" title="Porsche Aktie">Porsche Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/xiaomi-aktie" title="Xiaomi Aktie">Xiaomi Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/varta-aktie" title="Varta Aktie">Varta Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/eon-aktie" title="Eon Aktie">Eon Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/vonovia-aktie" title="Vonovia Aktie">Vonovia Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/canopy_growth-aktie" title="Canopy Growth Aktie">Canopy Growth Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/zalando-aktie" title="Zalando Aktie">Zalando Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/alphabet-aktie" title="Alphabet Aktie">Alphabet Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/dax-realtimecharts" title="DAX Realtime">DAX Realtime</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/adidas-aktie" title="Adidas Aktie">Adidas Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/nordex-aktie" title="Nordex Aktie">Nordex Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/intel-aktie" title="Intel Aktie">Intel Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/alibaba-aktie" title="Alibaba Aktie">Alibaba Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/linde-aktie" title="Linde Aktie">Linde Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/evotec-aktie" title="Evotec Aktie">Evotec Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/asml-aktie" title="Asml Aktie">Asml Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/aixtron-aktie" title="Aixtron Aktie">Aixtron Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/lvmh-aktie" title="Lvmh Aktie">Lvmh Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/uniper-aktie" title="Uniper Aktie">Uniper Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/aktien/shell-aktie" title="Shell Aktie">Shell Aktie</a><a class="page-footer__quick-link" href="/ratgeber/aktien/grundlagen-einstieg/aktien-kaufen/" title="Aktien kaufen">Aktien kaufen</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__second-row"><div class="page-footer__company"><div class="page-footer__header">Unternehmen</div><div class="page-footer__col"><a class="page-footer__link" href="https://hilfe.finanzen.net/hc/de" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Kontakt</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="https://www.finanzennet.gmbh" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Karriere</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/presse/" rel="nofollow">Presse</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/sitemap" rel="nofollow">Sitemap</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__service"><div class="page-footer__header">Service</div><div class="page-footer__col"><a class="page-footer__link" href="https://hilfe.finanzen.net/hc/de" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Hilfe</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/werben" rel="nofollow">Werben</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/spezifikationen" rel="nofollow">Werbe-Spezifikationen</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__info"><div class="page-footer__header">Informationen</div><div class="page-footer__col"><a class="page-footer__link" href="/impressum" rel="nofollow">Impressum</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/datenschutz" rel="nofollow">Datenschutz</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/disclaimer" rel="nofollow">Disclaimer</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/nutzungsbedingungen" rel="nofollow">Nutzungs­bedingungen</a><span class="page-footer__link hyperlink">Privatsphäre-Einstellungen</span><a class="page-footer__link" href="/barrierefreiheit" rel="nofollow">Barrierefreiheit</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__social"><div class="page-footer__header">Folgen Sie uns auf</div><div class="page-footer__social-button"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/finanzennet/" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-instagram font-color-brand-instagram" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei Instagram"><span class="icon icon--social-media-instagram" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://www.facebook.com/finanzen.net" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-facebook font-color-brand-facebook" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei Facebook"><span class="icon icon--social-media-facebook" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SfuDptovS05L3JjXSHjBg" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-youtube font-color-brand-youtube" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei Youtube"><span class="icon icon--social-media-youtube" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://twitter.com/FinanzenNet" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-x font-color-brand-x" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei X (ehem. Twitter)"><span class="icon icon--social-media-x" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://de.linkedin.com/company/finanzen-net" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-linkedin font-color-brand-linkedin" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei LinkedIn"><span class="icon icon--social-media-linkedin" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://www.xing.com/pages/finanzen-netgmbh" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-xing font-color-brand-xing" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei XING"><span class="icon icon--social-media-xing" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaDK7Q78KMqh2g2Vjd1f" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-whatsapp font-color-brand-whatsapp" data-testid="button" target="_blank" rel="noopener" title="finanzen.net bei WhatsApp"><span class="icon icon--social-media-whatsapp" data-testid="icon"></span></a><a href="/dienste/rss" class="button button--icon button--pill button--flat border-color-brand-rss font-color-brand-rss" data-testid="button" title="finanzen.net RSS Feed"><span class="icon icon--rss" data-testid="icon"></span></a></div></div><div class="page-footer__apps"><div class="page-footer__header">Apps</div><div class="page-footer__col"><a class="page-footer__link" href="/apps">finanzen.net App</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/waehrungsrechner">Währungsrechner</a><a class="page-footer__link" href="/zero/apps/">Broker App</a></div></div><div class="page-footer__app-store"><div class="page-footer__header font-color-transparent">iOS & Android</div><div class="page-footer__col"><a class="page-footer__apps-badge" href="https://itunes.apple.com/de/app/b%C3%B6rse-aktien-finanzen-net/id291973577?pt=507228&ct=finanzen.net%2Ffooter&mt=8" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/assets/apple-store-badge.svg" alt="finanzen.net iOS App" class="logo logo--apple-store" loading="lazy" data-testid="image"/></a><a class="page-footer__apps-badge" href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.finanzen.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img src="https://images.finanzen.net/images/assets/google-play-badge.svg" alt="finanzen.net Android App" class="logo logo--google-play-store" loading="lazy" data-testid="image"/></a></div></div></div><div class="page-footer__third-row"><div class="page-footer__copyright margin-bottom-1.00">*Werbung</div><div class="page-footer__copyright">Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden. <!-- --> Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information. Verzögerung Deutsche Börse: 15 Min., Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.. Datenquelle für Stammdaten/Kennzahlen von Zertifikaten und Hebelprodukten von <a href="https://www.ariva.de/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" class="font-color-white">ARIVA.DE</a> © 1999-<!-- -->2026<!-- --> finanzen.net GmbH</div></div></footer></div><script src="https://shared-components.finanzen.net/component/page-footer.2c368e17ec73e810557f.js" defer=""></script><div class="page-layout__ad-footer-bottom"><div class="ad"></div></div><div class="page-layout__ad-left sticky"><div class="ad sticky__container"><div class="sticky__item"><div class="ad__overflow-container"><div class="ad__overflow-item"><div class="ad-container" data-ad="remove"><div class="display-none-md" data-ad-placement="sky_left"><div id="sky_left" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="page-layout__ad-right sticky"><div class="ad sticky__container"><div class="sticky__item"><div class="ad-container" data-ad="hide"><div data-ad-placement="sky"><div id="sky" data-ad-placement-container></div></div></div></div></div></div><button class="back-to-top button button--primary button--icon button--pill button--scale-1250" data-sg-back-to-top-parent=".page-content" aria-label="Back-to-Top Button"><span class="icon icon--arrow-up-2"></span></button><div data-ad-placement="inpage"><div id="inpage" data-ad-placement-container></div></div><script>(() => {const {advertiserAdId: id,renameId: toId,isDesktop,isMobile,idExists: exist,} = advertiserHelper;if (isDesktop()) {toId(id.d_mrec, id.mrec);toId(id.d_mrec_btf, id.mrec_btf);toId(id.d_mrec_btf_2, id.mrec_btf_2);toId(id.d_mrec_btf_3, id.mrec_btf_3);}if (isMobile()) {toId(id.superbanner, id.banner);toId(id.sky, id.mrec_btf_3);toId(id.m_mrec, id.mrec);toId(id.m_mrec_btf, id.mrec_btf);toId(id.m_mrec_btf_2, id.mrec_btf_2);}})();</script><script>window.snowplowDetailPageEvent = {contentType:"news",contentId:"15743116",contentTitle:"Partners Group statement regarding its evergreen vehicles",contentAuthor:"finanzen.net Redaktion",contentInstrument:[{asset_name:"Partners Group AG",isin:"CH0024608827",underlying_isin:null}]};</script><div class="display-none"><script>/* <![CDATA[ */var google_conversion_id = 1061761171;var google_custom_params = window.google_tag_params;var google_remarketing_only = true;/* ]]> */</script><script type="text/plain" data-cmp-src="//www.googleadservices.com/pagead/conversion.js" class="cmplazyload" data-cmp-vendor="s1" data-cmp-block="contentpass"></script><noscript><div style="display:inline;"><img src="about:blank" data-cmp-src="//googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/viewthroughconversion/1061761171/?value=0&guid=ON&script=0" class="cmplazyload" data-cmp-vendor="s1" data-cmp-block="contentpass" height="1" width="1" style="border-style:none;" alt="" /></div></noscript></div><script>if (window.userbasedTargeting?.state === 'enabled' && typeof window.userbasedTargeting?.setInterestState === 'function') {}</script><div data-widget-id-desktop="1740274" data-marketer="marketer_mgid" data-placement="placement_page_popup_lower" data-slot="slot_page_popup_lower_right" data-type="_mgwidget"></div><script async src="https://scripts.finanzen.net/js/lazyload.min.js?dt=223"></script></body></html><!-- F-3 --><!-- vXBMz: 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 -->