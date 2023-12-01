November 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im November.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.
Platz 30: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: -18,47 Prozent
Platz 29: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -18,39 Prozent
Platz 28: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -13,86 Prozent
Platz 27: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -8,57 Prozent
Platz 26: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: -4,48 Prozent
Platz 25: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -2,45 Prozent
Platz 24: PNE
PNE: 1,51 Prozent
Platz 23: Nordex
Nordex: 2,53 Prozent
Platz 22: United Internet
United Internet: 2,95 Prozent
Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 3,27 Prozent
Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 4,89 Prozent
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,14 Prozent
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 7,33 Prozent
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: 8,33 Prozent
Platz 16: Siltronic
Siltronic: 8,80 Prozent
Platz 15: Bechtle
Bechtle: 9,99 Prozent
Platz 14: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 10,14 Prozent
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 12,89 Prozent
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 13,89 Prozent
Platz 11: Kontron
Kontron: 14,74 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 15,67 Prozent
Platz 9: SAP SE
SAP SE: 15,83 Prozent
Platz 8: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 17,05 Prozent
Platz 7: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 18,14 Prozent
Platz 6: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 18,45 Prozent
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 25,18 Prozent
Platz 4: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 29,58 Prozent
Platz 3: Infineon
Infineon: 30,32 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 35,67 Prozent
Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 46,92 Prozent
