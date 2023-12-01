DAX16.215 +0,3%ESt504.382 +0,3%MSCIW3.024 +0,3%Dow35.951 +1,5%Nas14.226 -0,2%Bitcoin34.768 +0,4%Euro1,0912 +0,2%Öl80,26 -3,1%Gold2.042 +0,3%
Performance der Tech-Werte

November 2023: So schlugen die TecDAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat aus

01.12.23 03:11 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX im November.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.196,6 PKT 4,4 PKT 0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte im November 2023

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX im November 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.10.2023 und dem 30.11.2023. Stand ist der 30.11.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: -18,47 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 29: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -18,39 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 28: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -13,86 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 27: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: -4,48 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 25: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -2,45 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 24: PNE

PNE: 1,51 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 23: Nordex

Nordex: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: United Internet

United Internet: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 3,27 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 20: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 6,14 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: 8,33 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: Siltronic

Siltronic: 8,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Bechtle

Bechtle: 9,99 Prozent

Platz 14: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 10,14 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 12,89 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 13,89 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 11: Kontron

Kontron: 14,74 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 10: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 15,67 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: SAP SE

SAP SE: 15,83 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 8: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 17,05 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 7: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 18,14 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 6: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 18,45 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 25,18 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 29,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 3: Infineon

Infineon: 30,32 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 35,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 46,92 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

