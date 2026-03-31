Phancy Group Launches PhanthyModel



EQS Newswire / 28/04/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

Wer­bung Wer­bung AI Training AI: Reshaping Intelligent Modeling HONG KONG SAR -



By enabling AI to train and refine models, PhanthyModel tackles one of the biggest pain points in complex modeling: the long hours and heavy reliance on expert experience. The launch marks a significant step forward in the Company's push toward "AI autonomous evolution."



In research and industrial settings, modeling is a critical step for predicting outcomes, simulating experiments, and analyzing data. Traditionally, building a model often takes experts five to six hours or more to complete a single project. With PhanthyModel's end-to-end automation, the same work can now be completed in about 10 minutes.



This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how AI works: moving from a passive assistant to an active collaborator that continuously learns and improves through real-world use. For organizations in scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, and data analysis, PhanthyModel significantly lowers the barriers to advanced modeling, accelerates experimentation and R&D cycles, and helps turn innovative ideas into reality much faster.

Hashtag: #Phancygroup

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced the launch of PhanthyModel, a powerful new AI tool built specifically for scientists, engineers, and developers.By enabling AI to train and refine models, PhanthyModel tackles one of the biggest pain points in complex modeling: the long hours and heavy reliance on expert experience. The launch marks a significant step forward in the Company's push toward "AI autonomous evolution."In research and industrial settings, modeling is a critical step for predicting outcomes, simulating experiments, and analyzing data. Traditionally, building a model often takes experts five to six hours or more to complete a single project. With PhanthyModel's end-to-end automation, the same work can now be completed in about 10 minutes.This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how AI works: moving from a passive assistant to an active collaborator that continuously learns and improves through real-world use. For organizations in scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, and data analysis, PhanthyModel significantly lowers the barriers to advanced modeling, accelerates experimentation and R&D cycles, and helps turn innovative ideas into reality much faster.Hashtag: #Phancygroup The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Phancy Group Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Its offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU, and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. The Company provides a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting the Company's vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."



Guided by the mission of "AI for Everyone" and positioned as the "Navigator of AI," Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in general-purpose artificial intelligence.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

News Source: Phancy Group

News Source: Phancy Group 28/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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