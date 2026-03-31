DAX23.992 -0,4%Est505.834 -0,5%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto9,7300 +1,5%Nas24.545 -1,4%Bitcoin64.751 -2,0%Euro1,1695 -0,2%Öl111,7 +3,1%Gold4.567 -2,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 Infineon 623100 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen uneins -- VAE treten aus OPEC aus -- Verdi ruft Deutsche Telekom zu ersten Warnstreiks auf -- Corning, Spotify, BYD, Arm, Bed Bath & Beyond, Alphabet, BP, Tesla, VW im Fokus
Top News
Stockende Iran-Verhandlungen und Ölpreise bremsen aus: DAX fällt unter die Nulllinie Stockende Iran-Verhandlungen und Ölpreise bremsen aus: DAX fällt unter die Nulllinie
Vor den Zahlen noch Amazon-Aktien kaufen? Diese 3 Faktoren sprechen jetzt dafür Vor den Zahlen noch Amazon-Aktien kaufen? Diese 3 Faktoren sprechen jetzt dafür
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Phancy Group Launches PhanthyModel

28.04.26 16:30 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. Registered Shs-H- Reg S
USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen


EQS Newswire / 28/04/2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

AI Training AI: Reshaping Intelligent Modeling

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced the launch of PhanthyModel, a powerful new AI tool built specifically for scientists, engineers, and developers.

By enabling AI to train and refine models, PhanthyModel tackles one of the biggest pain points in complex modeling: the long hours and heavy reliance on expert experience. The launch marks a significant step forward in the Company's push toward "AI autonomous evolution."

In research and industrial settings, modeling is a critical step for predicting outcomes, simulating experiments, and analyzing data. Traditionally, building a model often takes experts five to six hours or more to complete a single project. With PhanthyModel's end-to-end automation, the same work can now be completed in about 10 minutes.

This innovation represents a fundamental shift in how AI works: moving from a passive assistant to an active collaborator that continuously learns and improves through real-world use. For organizations in scientific research, engineering, manufacturing, and data analysis, PhanthyModel significantly lowers the barriers to advanced modeling, accelerates experimentation and R&D cycles, and helps turn innovative ideas into reality much faster.
Hashtag: #Phancygroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Phancy Group

Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Its offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU, and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. The Company provides a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting the Company's vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."

Guided by the mission of "AI for Everyone" and positioned as the "Navigator of AI," Phancy Group is committed to becoming a global leader in general-purpose artificial intelligence.

225647
News Source: Phancy Group

28/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Nachrichten zu Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. Registered Shs-H- Reg S

DatumMeistgelesen