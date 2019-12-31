Press Release: Santhera Announces Full Enrollment -2

currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an

exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a

first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of

action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD

as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage

pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis

(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and

an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular

dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first

approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's

hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information

at www.santhera.com.

Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

Santhera

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jxyBIjE8tjn2pXtMkTtQTmptq78__gCYrf4_qo9hoxMu1_Mj2TGm75_IMuIO3yYskf15oruK9hsvcKQKaDZAj5ll1_7jyMVAFFD_88s3e9Wxlm-d11hYqQmP-jHQUcwS

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head External Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

ReveraGen BioPharma

Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research

Phone: + 1 240-672-0295

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=RRCSPQWJPRByzLcY52OpqnWNicuAqB6R2jk915jPEyjN0Q3a5NFdY0BR2Pc3EWa3GGjOYbt-mGw0V4KaGpZblb0IA5d1VaJwgfvGlybfH7NVtaEOwX63AuG_EDn0IBpO

eric.hoffman@reveragen.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to

subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking

statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements

involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause

the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of

the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied

by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on

these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or

investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.

# # #

Attachment

-- 2020-09-11_VISION-DMD-FullEnrollment_e_final

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e97e1c43-0d60-4d4d-b074-c41e5ae06678

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)