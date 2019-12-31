Press Release: Santhera Announces Full Enrollment -2

currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. Santhera has an
exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a
first-in-class anti-inflammatory drug candidate with novel mode of
action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD
as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage
pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis
(CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil and
an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular
dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first
approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's
hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. Further information
at www.santhera.com.
Puldysa(R) and Raxone(R) are trademarks of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.
