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RM plc: Director Declaration

15.04.26 17:57 Uhr
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RM plc: Director Declaration

15-Apr-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST

15 April 2026

 

 

RM plc

 

Director declaration

 

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Christopher Humphrey, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Wilmington plc with effect from 28 April 2026. Upon appointment, Christopher will be Wilmington plc’s Senior Independent Director and a member of their Remuneration and Audit Committees.

 

 

Daniel Fattal

Company Secretary and investor relations

RM plc

 

Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 424066
EQS News ID: 2309262

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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