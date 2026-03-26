RM plc (RM.)

RM plc: Director Declaration



15-Apr-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST



Wer­bung Wer­bung 15 April 2026 Wer­bung Wer­bung RM plc Director declaration Wer­bung Wer­bung In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Christopher Humphrey, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Wilmington plc with effect from 28 April 2026. Upon appointment, Christopher will be Wilmington plc’s Senior Independent Director and a member of their Remuneration and Audit Committees. Daniel Fattal Company Secretary and investor relations RM plc Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com

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