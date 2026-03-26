RM plc: Director Declaration
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RM plc (RM.)
Werbung
Werbung
15 April 2026
Werbung
Werbung
RM plc
Director declaration
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Werbung
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), RM plc (the "Company") confirms that Christopher Humphrey, independent Non Executive Director of the Company, is to be appointed as a Non Executive Director of Wilmington plc with effect from 28 April 2026. Upon appointment, Christopher will be Wilmington plc’s Senior Independent Director and a member of their Remuneration and Audit Committees.
Daniel Fattal
Company Secretary and investor relations
RM plc
Enquiries investorrelations@rm.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|424066
|EQS News ID:
|2309262
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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