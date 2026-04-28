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SUNeVision Concludes Third Edition of Startup Programme

29.04.26 03:00 Uhr
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EQS Newswire / 29/04/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

Recognising AI Startups to Lead New Momentum in Hong Kong's I&T Development

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - sunevision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), announced the successful completion of the third edition of its Startup Programme. The final winners emerged from a distinguished cohort of home-grown startups that showcase AI-driven innovations integrating advanced technology with sustainability, while contributing to Hong Kong's vibrant startup ecosystem.

This year's programme attracted nearly 100 high-calibre applications, the majority of which showcased AI-native solutions across smart city, green technology, digital assets, EdTech, and immersive entertainment. Through a structured series of intensive workshops, expert mentorship, and ecosystem engagement, SUNeVision supported participating startups in refining their business models and pitches, strengthening their technological capabilities, and accelerating go-to-market strategies.

The award-winning startups from this year's programme include:

  • AquaSage Group: A maritime fintech startup specialising in vessel tokenisation, converting traditional maritime business into regulated digital assets.
  • ChatnLearn EdTech Limited: An AI-powered platform delivering interactive and personalised English learning and speaking training.
  • Green Vigor Limited: A greentech innovator deploying hydropower recycling systems within building water tanks and cooling infrastructure to generate renewable energy.
  • Oh My Ink Technology Limited: An AI-enabled tattoo try-on platform offering real-time skin visualisation before permanent application.
Helen Lo, Executive Director & Director, Commercial at SUNeVision, said: "We are impressed by this cohort's exceptional ideas, which demonstrate how AI can be harnessed to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences and propel sustainable energy advancements, transforming technological innovation into tangible, real-world impact for the industry. Now in its third year, our Startup Programme has become a launchpad for high-impact innovation, empowering startups to accelerate their growth journeys and expand into global markets. We remain committed to fostering a dynamic AI ecosystem and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global innovation hub."

The programme winners will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI-driven applications within SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre facilities, supported by low-latency connectivity. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. An array of tailored support will be provided by the programme partners, covering:
  • Angelflow: Syndicate technology infrastructure
  • Dataplugs: Internet and managed hosting
  • Finda Cloud: Value-added cloud services and SaaS
  • Nexusguard: DDoS protection and cybersecurity
  • SUNeVision: Data centre colocation and hosting
  • Sustainable SmartTech Ventures: AI-powered smart building management technologies
  • the Hive.: Co-working space
  • Votee AI: Authentic Cantonese translation
  • WeExpand: Agentic AI services for sales and marketing automation
For more details about the SUNeVision Startup Programme, please visit [website].
Hashtag: #SUNeVision

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

For more information, please visit SUNeVision's website, LinkedIn or WeChat.

225647
News Source: SUNeVision

29/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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View original content: EQS News

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