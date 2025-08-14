DAX24.378 +0,8%ESt505.435 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto16,79 -0,4%Dow44.911 ±-0,0%Nas21.711 ±-0,0%Bitcoin102.210 +0,5%Euro1,1662 +0,1%Öl66,75 -0,2%Gold3.345 +0,2%
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 15. August

15.08.25 06:02 Uhr

===

*** 01:50 JP/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q

PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq

zuvor: -0,2% gg Vq

*** 04:00 CN/Industrieproduktion Juli

PROGNOSE: +5,8% gg Vj

zuvor: +6,8% gg Vj

*** 04:00 CN/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli

08:00 DE/Erwerbstätigkeit 2Q

11:00 DE/Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA, vorläufiges Jahresergebnis

(11:30 PK; 14:00 Analystenkonferenz)

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz Juli

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index August

PROGNOSE: 1,8

zuvor: 5,5

*** 14:30 US/Import- und Exportpreise Juli

Importpreise

PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,1% gg Vm

*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Juli

Industrieproduktion

PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm

Kapazitätsauslastung

PROGNOSE: 77,6%

zuvor: 77,6%

*** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (1. Umfrage) August

PROGNOSE: 62,5

zuvor: 61,7

*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Juni

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm

zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm

- US/US-Präsident Trump, Treffen mit Russlands

Staatspräsident Putin

- IT/Börsenfeiertag Italien

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

