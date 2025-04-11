DAX20.374 -0,9%ESt504.787 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto11,20 +3,7%Dow40.213 +1,6%Nas16.724 +2,1%Bitcoin73.386 -0,2%Euro1,1358 ±0,0%Öl64,59 +1,9%Gold3.237 ±0,0%
Heute im Fokus
Heftige Handelswoche: DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen versöhnlich -- Mutares stößt Steyr Motors-Anteilspaket ab -- Tesla, Continental, Wells Fargo, Rheinmetall, VW im Fokus
Top News
Wall Street nach Zick-Zack-Kurs mit Gewinnen - Anleihenrenditen vor kritischer Schwelle Wall Street nach Zick-Zack-Kurs mit Gewinnen - Anleihenrenditen vor kritischer Schwelle
Euro klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Februar 2022 - Das treibt den Markt an Euro klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Februar 2022 - Das treibt den Markt an
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 15 im Überblick

12.04.25 02:12 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 15: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.297,4 PKT -14,4 PKT -0,43%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 15

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Siltronic

Siltronic: -11,20 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -5,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Formycon

Formycon: -5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,92 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 25: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,77 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 22: Infineon

Infineon: -1,59 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 21: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -1,24 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 20: Kontron

Kontron: -1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,45 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 18: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -0,38 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 17: freenet

freenet: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 16: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: 0,41 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 14: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 12: PNE

PNE: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 1,93 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 10: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,77 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 9: Nordex

Nordex: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 8: IONOS

IONOS: 2,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: United Internet

United Internet: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 3,29 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 5: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,27 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: 1&1

1&1: 4,72 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 10,38 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

