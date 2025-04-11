Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 15 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 15/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.04.2025 und dem 11.04.2025. Stand ist der 11.04.2025.
Platz 30: Siltronic
Siltronic: -11,20 Prozent
Platz 29: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -5,89 Prozent
Platz 28: Formycon
Formycon: -5,46 Prozent
Platz 27: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,92 Prozent
Platz 25: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,77 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -2,21 Prozent
Platz 22: Infineon
Infineon: -1,59 Prozent
Platz 21: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -1,24 Prozent
Platz 20: Kontron
Kontron: -1,15 Prozent
Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,45 Prozent
Platz 18: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -0,38 Prozent
Platz 17: freenet
freenet: -0,24 Prozent
Platz 16: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -0,07 Prozent
Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: 0,41 Prozent
Platz 14: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 13: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 12: PNE
PNE: 1,87 Prozent
Platz 11: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 1,93 Prozent
Platz 10: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,77 Prozent
Platz 9: Nordex
Nordex: 2,80 Prozent
Platz 8: IONOS
IONOS: 2,98 Prozent
Platz 7: United Internet
United Internet: 3,28 Prozent
Platz 6: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 3,29 Prozent
Platz 5: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,27 Prozent
Platz 4: 1&1
1&1: 4,72 Prozent
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,02 Prozent
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 7,36 Prozent
Platz 1: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 10,38 Prozent
