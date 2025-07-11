DAX24.255 -0,8%ESt505.383 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,05 +0,7%Dow44.372 -0,6%Nas20.586 -0,2%Bitcoin100.647 +1,5%Euro1,1693 ±0,0%Öl70,63 +2,5%Gold3.357 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 28 im Überblick

12.07.25 01:12 Uhr
Die Tops und Flops im TecDAX: Das war die Performance in KW 28 | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.914,3 PKT -59,8 PKT -1,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,89 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 27: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 26: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -2,17 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -1,30 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: PNE

PNE: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 22: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 19: freenet

freenet: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 18: 1&1

1&1: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 0,64 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: United Internet

United Internet: 2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 11: Formycon

Formycon: 2,92 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Infineon

Infineon: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 9: Bechtle

Bechtle: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 8: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 7: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 4,40 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 4,46 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: IONOS

IONOS: 4,79 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: 4,89 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 2: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 5,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 1: Siltronic

Siltronic: 9,66 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

