Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 28 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 26 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 04.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -4,11 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -2,89 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 27: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -2,56 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 26: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -2,17 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -1,30 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: PNE
PNE: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 22: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -0,94 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 19: freenet
freenet: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 18: 1&1
1&1: -0,43 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 0,64 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: 1,57 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 13: United Internet
United Internet: 2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,48 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 11: Formycon
Formycon: 2,92 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Infineon
Infineon: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 9: Bechtle
Bechtle: 3,50 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 8: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 7: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 4,40 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 4,46 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: IONOS
IONOS: 4,79 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: 4,89 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 2: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 5,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 1: Siltronic
Siltronic: 9,66 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
