Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 10 im Überblick

08.03.26 02:23 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 10: Diese Aktien waren Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.607,5 PKT -55,9 PKT -1,53%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Infineon

Infineon: -13,98 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 29: Siltronic

Siltronic: -11,50 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -9,61 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -8,13 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 25: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 24: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -6,83 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,79 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: -5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 21: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 20: Nordex

Nordex: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,61 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 16: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 14: Kontron

Kontron: -1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 13: freenet

freenet: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 12: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 11: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 10: United Internet

United Internet: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,21 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Ottobock

Ottobock: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: IONOS

IONOS: 1,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 4: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,42 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: 1&1

1&1: 5,17 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

