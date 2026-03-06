Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 10 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.02.2026 und dem 06.03.2026. Stand ist der 06.03.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Infineon
Infineon: -13,98 Prozent
Platz 29: Siltronic
Siltronic: -11,50 Prozent
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -9,61 Prozent
Platz 27: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -8,13 Prozent
Platz 26: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -7,67 Prozent
Platz 25: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -7,17 Prozent
Platz 24: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -6,83 Prozent
Platz 23: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,79 Prozent
Platz 22: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: -5,04 Prozent
Platz 21: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -4,71 Prozent
Platz 20: Nordex
Nordex: -4,27 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,11 Prozent
Platz 18: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,61 Prozent
Platz 17: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -2,23 Prozent
Platz 16: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,99 Prozent
Platz 15: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -1,82 Prozent
Platz 14: Kontron
Kontron: -1,45 Prozent
Platz 13: freenet
freenet: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 12: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 11: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -0,94 Prozent
Platz 10: United Internet
United Internet: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 9: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,21 Prozent
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 7: Ottobock
Ottobock: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 6: IONOS
IONOS: 1,94 Prozent
Platz 5: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 2,06 Prozent
Platz 4: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,67 Prozent
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,42 Prozent
Platz 2: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 4,55 Prozent
Platz 1: 1&1
1&1: 5,17 Prozent
