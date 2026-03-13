Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11 im Überblick.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -22,71 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 29: 1&1
1&1: -10,41 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch
Platz 28: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -8,59 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -7,83 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 26: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -7,81 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 25: Ottobock
Ottobock: -7,47 Prozent
Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: United Internet
United Internet: -6,13 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Kontron
Kontron: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,67 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 21: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -5,46 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 19: IONOS
IONOS: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,65 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -3,45 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: -3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -2,58 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 13: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -2,47 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: freenet
freenet: -1,46 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 11: Drägerwerk
Drägerwerk: -1,26 Prozent
Quelle: Drägerwerk
Platz 10: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,51 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0,86 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 8: Infineon
Infineon: 1,05 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 4,84 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 5: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 5,97 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 4: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 13,12 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 3: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 13,12 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 2: Siltronic
Siltronic: 14,86 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 15,16 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
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Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag