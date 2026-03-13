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Die Highlights und Lowlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer der KW 11 im Überblick

15.03.26 03:13 Uhr
TecDAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien waren Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche. Die schlechtesten und besten Tech-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11 im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.574,4 PKT -5,0 PKT -0,14%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 11

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 11/26 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 06.03.2026 und dem 13.03.2026. Stand ist der 13.03.2026.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -22,71 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 29: 1&1

1&1: -10,41 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 Drillisch

Platz 28: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -8,59 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -7,83 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Wer­bung

Platz 26: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 25: Ottobock

Ottobock: -7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: United Internet

United Internet: -6,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Kontron

Kontron: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 22: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,67 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Wer­bung

Platz 21: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -5,46 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 19: IONOS

IONOS: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,65 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 16: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: -3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 14: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 13: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -2,47 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: freenet

freenet: -1,46 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Wer­bung

Platz 11: Drägerwerk

Drägerwerk: -1,26 Prozent

Quelle: Drägerwerk

Platz 10: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 9: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 8: Infineon

Infineon: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 7: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 4: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 13,12 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 3: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 13,12 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 2: Siltronic

Siltronic: 14,86 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): 15,16 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

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