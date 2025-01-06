DAX19.909 ±0,0%ESt504.867 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto15,41 +4,7%Dow42.544 -0,1%Nas19.311 -0,9%Bitcoin93.220 +2,2%Euro1,0352 ±-0,0%Öl75,42 +0,8%Gold2.638 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T MicroStrategy 722713 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Lilium A3CYXP Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Apple 865985 Palantir A2QA4J Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erster Handelstag des Jahres 2025: DAX in Grün -- Börsen in China schließen in Rot -- Wechsel an der Spitze der Deutschen Börse: Stephan Leithner neuer CEO -- Airbus, Mutares, Evonik im Fokus
Top News
Dermapharm-Aktie im Aufschwung: Höchster Kurs seit fast einem Jahr Dermapharm-Aktie im Aufschwung: Höchster Kurs seit fast einem Jahr
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX startet mit Plus ins neue Börsenjahr - 20.000-Punkte-Marke getestet BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX startet mit Plus ins neue Börsenjahr - 20.000-Punkte-Marke getestet
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Wie kauft man zum ersten Mal Bitcoin? Jetzt in unserem Advertorial informieren!
Tops & Flops

Dezember 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat

02.01.25 10:05 Uhr
Performance der MDAX-Aktien: Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember | finanzen.net

Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.614,5 PKT 25,4 PKT 0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien im Dezember 2024 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.11.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -29,99 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -19,50 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 48: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -17,37 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 47: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -13,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,55 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: -8,84 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -8,65 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -7,19 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Wer­bung

Platz 41: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -6,89 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -6,77 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: K+S

K+S: -6,73 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 37: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Wer­bung

Platz 36: freenet

freenet: -5,88 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 35: Nordex

Nordex: -5,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 34: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -5,66 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 33: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,61 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 32: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Wer­bung

Platz 31: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,68 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 30: Evonik

Evonik: -3,66 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 29: TRATON

TRATON: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 26: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Siltronic

Siltronic: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 22: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 21: United Internet

United Internet: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 19: Scout24

Scout24: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 18: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 1,06 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,27 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 15: KRONES

KRONES: 1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 14: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 1,73 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 13: Talanx

Talanx: 2,43 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 12: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 2,90 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 7,16 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: RTL

RTL: 9,65 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 6: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 10,10 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: TUI

TUI: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 11,34 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 3: Fraport

Fraport: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 2: AUTO1

AUTO1: 18,99 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 39,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com