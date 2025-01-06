Dezember 2024: So bewegten sich die MDAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Monat
Der deutsche Index für mittelständische Unternehmen MDAX bewegte sich im Dezember deutlich. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX im Dezember 2024 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 29.11.2024 und dem 30.12.2024. Stand ist der 30.12.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -29,99 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -19,50 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 48: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -17,37 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 47: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -13,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 46: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,55 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 45: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: -8,84 Prozent
Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -8,65 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 43: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -7,21 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -7,19 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 41: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -6,89 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -6,87 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 39: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -6,77 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 38: K+S
K+S: -6,73 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 37: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 36: freenet
freenet: -5,88 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 35: Nordex
Nordex: -5,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 34: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -5,66 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 33: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,61 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 32: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,95 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 31: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,68 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 30: Evonik
Evonik: -3,66 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 29: TRATON
TRATON: -2,61 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,53 Prozent
Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 26: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,27 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Siltronic
Siltronic: -1,98 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 23: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,02 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 22: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 21: United Internet
United Internet: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 19: Scout24
Scout24: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 18: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 1,06 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,27 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 15: KRONES
KRONES: 1,69 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 14: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 1,73 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 13: Talanx
Talanx: 2,43 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 12: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 2,80 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 2,90 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,95 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 9: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 6,08 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 7,16 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: RTL
RTL: 9,65 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 6: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 10,10 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: TUI
TUI: 11,16 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 11,34 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 3: Fraport
Fraport: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 2: AUTO1
AUTO1: 18,99 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 39,63 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com, Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com