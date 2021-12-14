  • Suche
17.01.2022 10:46

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ohne große Veränderung

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) ohne große Veränderung
Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich aktuell die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie kam im XETRA-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 48,31 EUR.
Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie kam im XETRA-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 48,31 EUR. So zählt das Wertpapier zu den seitwärts tendierenden Werten im DAX, der bislang bei 15.945 Punkten steht. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 48,52 EUR aus. Die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie sank bis auf 48,09 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 48,30 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 256.886 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 57,15 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 23.08.2021 erreicht. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 45,53 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 25.05.2021 erreicht.

Experten geben im Durchschnitt ein Kursziel von 63,69 EUR für die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie aus. Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 2,67 EUR je Aktie in den Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Büchern.

Die Vonovia SE (vormals Deutsche Annington) ist ein Immobilienunternehmen, das sich auf die Verwaltung von privaten Wohnungen spezialisiert. Vonovia besitzt rund 415.000 Wohnungen; hinzu kommen rund 74.000 verwaltete Wohnungen. Das Unternehmen investiert in die Instandhaltung, Modernisierung und den seniorenfreundlichen Umbau der Gebäude, mit dem selbst erklärtem Ziel, den Kunden ein bezahlbares und komfortables Wohnen zu ermöglichen. Zudem baut das Unternehmen zunehmend neue Wohnungen durch Nachverdichtung und Aufstockung. Die Objekte befinden sich in Deutschland, Österreich und Schweden.

Deutsche Wohnen-Aktie in Grün: Aufsichtsrat beschließt neuen Vorstand für Deutsche Wohnen

Ausblick 2022: Auf Wiedersehen in der Zeitschleife

Experten sehen bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Potenzial

31.12.21
Experten sehen bei Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
22.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 65 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)
21.12.21
Vonovia: Deutsche-Wohnen-Chef will nicht Vorstand werden (Der Aktionär)
21.12.21
S&P hebt Rating-Ausblick von Vonovia auf "positiv" an (Dow Jones)
21.12.21
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: S&P hebt Ratingausblick für Vonovia an (Börse Online)
21.12.21
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: S&P hebt Ratingausblick von Vonovia auf „positiv' an (EQS Group)
20.12.21
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: 211220_Vonovia erreicht Spitzenplatz im Nachhaltigkeitsranking von S&P Global (EQS Group)
14.12.21
Vonovia-Aktie: 50-Prozent-Gewinnziel bis Januar (Börse Online)

14.01.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.01.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyKepler Cheuvreux
22.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightBarclays Capital
14.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.01.2022Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyKepler Cheuvreux
22.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightBarclays Capital
14.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy ListGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.12.2021Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) OverweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

