19.05.2022 16:07

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Fokus
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Im XETRA-Handel gewannen die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Papiere zuletzt 0,2 Prozent.
Um 19.05.2022 16:22:00 Uhr stieg die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 33,42 EUR. Bei 33,46 EUR erreichte die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 33,04 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 1.194.130 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Derzeit notiert die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie damit 38,69 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 31,76 EUR. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie 5,23 Prozent sinken.

Experten gaben als mittleres Kursziel 59,38 EUR an.

Am 05.05.2022 äußerte sich Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.03.2022 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Im jüngsten Jahresviertel hat das Unternehmen einen Verlust je Aktie von -0,08 EUR erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es ebenfalls 0,55 EUR je Aktie gewesen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 30,84 Prozent auf 761,41 EUR aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 581,95 EUR in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2022 dürfte Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am 03.08.2022 präsentieren. Am 02.08.2023 wird Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2023 präsentieren.

In der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 2,73 EUR je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

